Oregon Ducks Suffer From Pivotal Missed Call Against Boise State

The No. 2 Oregon Ducks trailed the Boise State Broncos 17-14 at halftime after Boise State jumped out to a 17-7 lead in the second quarter. The upset bid was propelled in part by a questionable call after a muffed punt by Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart. However, Boise State's special teams might have benefitted from a penalty that wasn't called by the game's officiating crew.

Oregon eventually beat Boise State 34-27, and a 62-yard touchdown between quarterback Dante Moore and receiver Dakorien Moore proved to be the game-winning score.

Missed Call on Boise State Punt vs. Oregon Ducks

Early in the second quarter, Stewart muffed a punt, and Boise State jumped on the live ball. According of CBS Sports' rules analyst and former NFL referee Gene Steratore, the officials could've thrown the flag on Boise State for interfering with Stewart's ability to make the catch.

Oregon’s Evan Stewart, center, dances to “Shout” during the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Was there a penalty on this play that resulted in a Boise State recovery? @GeneSteratore says he would've supported a flag for interference on this punt. pic.twitter.com/KnFY9Ea5Hh — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) September 5, 2026

The Broncos offense scored on the very next play courtesy of a 38-yard completion between Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen and running back Sire Gaines, completely swinging the momentum of the first half.

Upon calling fair catch, punt returners have a one-yard halo to make the catch that defenders are not allowed to interfere with, and it appears as though the Boise State defender violated that halo rule. Kick-catch interference is often called when a defender makes contact with the punt returner, but getting anywhere inside the one-yard halo should be enough to draw the flag.

However, any penalties for kick-catch interference cannot be reviewed by instant replay, meaning it must be called on the field.

Stewart ultimately did not make the catch, allowing the Broncos to gain and extra possession and put Oregon on upset alert in the first half. Ducks quarterback Dante Moore and the Ducks offense received the ball to start the second half, and the team settled for a field goal to tie the game.

Oregon outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti pressures Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen as the Oregon Ducks host the Boise State Broncos on Sept. 5, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The missed call by the game's referees was not the only miscue that affected Oregon against Boise State.

Oregon Ducks' Early Miscues vs. Boise State Broncos

Defensive lineman Bear Alexander and safety Peyton Woodyard both picked up unsportsmanlike conduct penalties in the first half, and defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington jumped offsides on fourth down. Washington's penalty did not directly result in a first down, but Boise State converted on the fourth and short instead of facing a fourth down with seven yards to go.

The Ducks committed 10 penalties for 90 yards during the game, a number that Oregon coach Dan Lanning is unlikely to be pleased with. Boise State committed three penalties for 25 yards.

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass during the first half against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Oregon offense struggled to string together drives for most of the first half, but Moore found tight end Jamari Johnson for a 27-yard touchdown to cut the deficit. The Ducks' first lead of the game came with 5:36 remaining in the third quarter after the offense put together a six-play, 87-yard drive capped off by an eight-yard receiving touchdown.

In the first half, Oregon gained 213 yards compared to Boise State's 140, but the Ducks were 3-of-7 on third down and 0-for-2 on fourth down. The Broncos also capitalized on the field position as a result of the muffed punt, the only turnover of the first half.

Oregon attempted completed double pass trick play, but the second pass from Stewart was a hair short, and Ducks wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan was unable to make the catch while slipping in the end zone. The team settled for a 44 yard-field goal completed by kicker Gage Hurych.

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