Dan Lanning Speaks Candidly on the Bidwell Family's Oregon Legacy

The No. 20 Oregon Ducks may have had a lopsided advantage over the Portland State Vikings late in the second half in Week 3, but that didn’t mean there wasn’t a lack of things to stay excited about. Former Oregon punter Josh Bidwell stood on the sideline, eagerly watching as his eldest son, Brady Bidwell, earned snaps for the Ducks late.

Josh found his son through a swarm of Ducks players shortly after Brady found the end zone on a touchdown reception – his first as an Oregon receiver, now in his third season.

Oregon wide receiver Brady Bidwell, left, makes a touchdown catch under cover from Portland State cornerback DaMari Washington as the Oregon Ducks host the Portland State Vikings on Sept. 18, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As the Ducks enter a top-25 matchup against the No. 12 USC Trojans on the road, the pressure continues to mount. A Week 2 loss to Oklahoma State leaves little room for error to make the College Football Playoff for a third straight season.

But with the national headlines flooded with critics of everything Oregon needs to fix, the Bidwell’s heartwarming moment provided a reminder of why the little moments matter throughout the season.

Dan Lanning Breaks Down the Bidwell Brothers' Impact

Oregon wide receiver Brady Bidwell celebrates a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks host the Portland State Vikings on Sept. 18, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Bidwell family stepped back into the spotlight after Brady scored his first collegiate touchdown against Portland State. Brady, a junior receiver, and Aaron, a sophomore receiver, both joined the team as walk-ons after their father starred for the Ducks in the late 1990s.

Coach Dan Lanning’s press conference on Wednesday featured several unique storylines that go beyond football, including the impact that the Bidwell family has had on the program.

“Yeah, I mean, it starts with just when you talk about players on your team: what kind of impact do they have on the team, right? And Brady and Aaron both are guys that make our team better in every way,” Lanning said on Wednesday. “And it's however they can help the team.”

“They want to help the team, right? They're out there working their tail off every single day. And Brady's been a guy that's continued to earn opportunities and trust because of what he's been able to do when he has been on the field,” he continued. “What he's done at practice, and it shows up. He's a guy that every one of our coaches can count on.”

Unique Journey to Playing for the Oregon Ducks

Oct. 30, 2005; San Francisco, CA, USA; Punter (9) Josh Bidwell of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the San Francisco 49ers at Monster Park. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2005 Mark J. Rebilas | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The brothers both starred for Marist High School locally, but didn’t end up going Division I immediately. Aaron totaled 1,264 yards and 18 touchdowns on 73 catches as a senior in 2024. Brady, meanwhile, totaled 12 touchdowns and 1,037 yards on 80 receptions in 2023.

"Some of your favorite moments are seeing guys that don't get recognized day in and day out, that you see work their tail off day in and day out, go out there and execute plays. You know, in games like this, Brady Bidwell getting that touchdown was a huge moment for everybody on our sideline, right?" said Lanning postgame.

Lanning lauded the toughness of the catch in order to register his first collegiate score.

While it was a unique path that brought Brady and Aaron to the football roster, Josh went on to play 11 years in the NFL as a punter after his Oregon career. His wife, Bethany Bidwell (formerly Smith), played softball for the Ducks.

Oregon wide receiver Brady Bidwell works out during an open practice ahead of the Orange Bowl at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon on Dec. 27, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Now Josh continues to be around the team, not just supporting his sons, but he serves as the team chaplain since before Lanning took the helm.

“Obviously, they come from a great family, right? In spite of their father, they're still unbelievable kids,” Lanning joked. “But no, I mean, Josh is here every single day. He doesn't get paid $1 from the University of Oregon.”

“He's here every day as team chaplain and is able to help out our team. And you know, he's made a huge impact beyond football on our organization. So, it's great to see,” Lanning said.

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