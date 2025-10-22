Oregon Ducks Receive Surprising Ranking From National Analyst

Ducks Digest

The No. 6 Oregon Ducks delivered the bounce-back performance they needed, cruising past Rutgers 56–10 on the road. Both sides of the ball looked sharp, showing renewed focus after the program’s first conference loss in nearly two years.

Oct 18, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
he No. 6 Oregon Ducks flew east to New Jersey and defeated Rutgers 56–10, marking the program’s 10th consecutive conference road win - the longest active streak in the nation.

Oregon gained the fourth most yards in program history, totaling 750 yards of offense, including 415 rushing yards.

Fox Sports Analyst Joe Klatt took to his show 'A College Football Podcast' and ranked the Ducks No. 4 on his personal list of top 10 programs in the country.

Oct 18, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Ducks Are Back On Track

Oregon is one of three Big Ten programs in Klatt's top four, with No. 1 Ohio State and No. 2 Indiana at their respective positions, like the AP Top-25 Poll, but ahead of the Ducks is No. 3 Alabama and Oregon is ranked No. 3 on Klatt's list. Here is his top-5:

1. Ohio State
2. Indiana
3. Alabama
4. Oregon
5. Texas A&M

Oregon is No. 6 in the Ap Top-25 Poll so Klatt's ranking is a bit surprising but not unfathomable after the Ducks' dominance at Rutgers.

Similar to the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Ducks have been able to bounce back after suffering a loss and have shown growth in doing so.

After only converting 3-14 on third-down attempts in a loss to Indiana, the Oregon offense went 8-11 against Rutgers.

Oct 18, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) warms up before the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Quarterback Dante Moore led the offense with 290 yards passing after only putting up 186 yards in the air against Indiana. He threw for four touchdowns, bringing his season total to 19 with 1,686 passing yards.

While it's always a great sign for an offense when its quarterback can show growth and resilience after a loss, the Oregon run game has proven it can be highly productive. The Ducks rushed for 415 yards and four touchdowns.

Oct 18, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Noah Whittington (6) scores a rushing touchdown during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Senior running back Noah Whittington led the vertical attack with 125 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, while also catching his first receiving touchdown of the year in the last minute of the second quarter.

However, freshman phenom running backs Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. each reached the end zone, with Davison racking up 100 yards on four carries and Hill Jr. adding 62 yards on five carries.

Defense Proving To Be Elite

Oct 18, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Theran Johnson (5) celebrates after a fumble recovery during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

An explosive offense, both through the air and on the ground, can make a team worthy of a high ranking, but at the end of the day a programs defense is a key piece for a program to be elite.

The Ducks' defense allowed only 12 first-down conversions and 202 total yards of offense, forcing three turnovers in the process. Defensive back Theran Johnson recovered a fumble, and fellow defensive backs Aaron Flowers and Blake Purchase each had an interception.

Oregon's offensive line pressured Rutgers senior quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis, limiting him to just 79 passing yards and sacking him three times.

Oct 18, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Aaron Flowers (21) celebrates his interception during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The defense could be the X factor in the program's overall success, as the offense won't get as many opportunities if the defense isn't ready to play. However, defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi has consistently demonstrated that he can prepare his defense each week, ensuring they are ready to compete and force turnovers.

Keep The Momentum Going

The Ducks' next opponent will be against the 2-5 (0-4 Big Ten) Wisconsin Badgers, who held the Ducks to just 16 points during last year's matchup in Madison, Wisconsin. But the Badgers are winless in conference play, and on paper, the Ducks are favorable when it comes to this matchup.

This year, it's Oregon's turn to host Wisconsin on Saturday, October 25, at 4:00 p.m. PT. A win would help Oregon regain lost momentum and keep its quest for a College Football Playoff berth alive.

Mario Nordi
MARIO NORDI

Mario Nordi is contributor for Oregon Ducks on SI.

