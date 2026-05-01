Oregon Target Anthony Cartwright III Turns Heads With Recruiting Update

Four-star tight end recruit Anthony Cartwright III from the class of 2027 is ranked among the top tight ends in the country and is also one of the top-ranked prospects from the state of Michigan. The talented recruit from Detroit Country Day High School in Detroit, Michigan, currently ranks as the nation's No. 16 tight end, No. 8 player in the state of Michigan, and the No. 316 player in the country, according to Rivals.

Cartwright recently announced his finalists and set a commitment date, which could change many different schools' recruiting outcomes.

Anthony Cartwright III Releases His Top Schools and Commitment Date

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cartwright announced with Hayes Fawcett that he is down to five schools. The schools that he is down to include the Oregon Ducks, Michigan Wolverines, LSU Tigers, Michigan State Spartans, and the Miami Hurricanes. He also announced his commitment date, which will be on June 28, days after he concludes his official visit schedule.

Cartwright has already mapped out three official visits, but it remains unknown if he will find a way to visit the remainder of the schools before he announces his commitment. As of now, the talented prospect is set to visit the Oregon Ducks, Miami Hurricanes, and the Michigan State Spartans, according to 247Sports.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The visit slate will begin with the Spartans, who are scheduled to get him in on May 29. This is likely to be his lone visit in May when it comes to his schedule, but anything can change at any moment. He will follow that visit up with a trip to Miami on June 5. This is just one week after visiting the Spartans. These two visits will set the tone for his third and final visit, which is slated to be with the Ducks on June 19. This is two weeks after his Miami visit.

Big Ten Program Battles to Earn Official Recruiting Visit

This means one or two things: either Cartwright will take a gap weekend, or he is going to visit someone around the 12th of the month. If he were to take a gap, this could be considered a major advantage for the Ducks, as they would not only be gaining his final visit (recency bias could factor in), but he would also have time in between to let the high of visiting another program wear off. It is likely that teams will push for him to visit on this date, and the one to watch out for is Michigan.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks from the podium at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex on the first day of spring practice for the Oregon Ducks on March 12, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Wolverines are currently predicted to land his commitment by former Michigan Wolverines reporter and current Miami Hurricanes Rivals reporter EJ Holland. This prediction was put in on Nov. 25, 2024, but he never got around to making his decision. It is important to note that the Wolverines being in the picture is a good sign for their program due to how long they have been pushing for him to commit. This means that there is some level of interest for the prospect as well.

This will arguably be one of the major recruiting battles of the summer, so make sure to buckle up as the Ducks look to land their next great tight end prospect.

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