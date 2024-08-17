Oregon Ducks' Terrance Ferguson Leads Talented Tight Ends: 'Everyone Wants The Ball'
Excitement in Eugene is building around Oregon's tight end room. The ceiling is stratospheric for this skillful group.
The leader is Terrance Ferguson, who is entering his senior season with the Oregon Ducks. The Littletown, Colorado, native has 91 receptions for 946 yards and 13 touchdowns in his career. He was named to the 2024 John Mackey Award watch list which is given to the best tight end in the country.
On Day 13 of training camp, the tight end spoke with the media about his overall thoughts on the young talent his group is bringing to the team this upcoming season.
"I think the biggest thing is the connection with this group. I think a lot of the young guys have came along and looked better than I was at that age. Me and Patrick Herbert joke about it because those guys have came in and learned the offense much faster. They're great athletes. They just understand the game at a high level for their age. To see them progress through spring ball, whether that's summer workouts and all the way to fall camp, they just seem to get better every day. And you know, we're a really tight group. We take pride in that. I think that's really something that we hang our hat on. I'm just really excited to go into the year with those guys because, we get even closer as the time goes past.- Terrance Ferguson
The young guys he's speaking on are AJ Pugliano, Roger Saleapaga, and Kenyon Sadiq. Ferguson believes Sadiq can be the best tight end in Oregon history. The expectations seem to be quickly rising for the sophomore but Ferguson believes that he's up for the challenge.
"He's done a great job. He's super talented but just his ability to come in to work, getting the reps that he does and just attacking. I've been super impressed with him and I'm super excited for him."- Terrance Ferguson
Oregon's tight end coach Drew Mehringer said earlier in the day that with the amount of weapons in the offense, it makes it a little bit easier for Ferguson to go out there and just focus on himself. He won't have to worry about always making the big play.
Ferguson couldn't agree more with his coach.
"That's huge for me. I think when you have so many guys that can make plays, it just opens up the offense up and opens up the play calling. You can move everybody around to get people the ball in space. And I think that's what Coach Will Stein does a great job of. He uses his players to his advantage. You got guys like Tez Johnson and Traeshon Holden and Evan Stewart. You can keep going on. And I think what's impressed me the most is those guys have really bought into being a team. Everyone wants the ball but they do a good job of blocking for each other and taking pride in each other."- Terrance Ferguson
Ferguson decided to opt out of the 2024 NFL Draft in order to get another crack at a national championship with the Ducks.
