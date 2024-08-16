Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks On BIG Ten Network: How To Watch, Free Code

The Big Ten Network is offering a free code for Oregon Ducks fans to be able to watch every single Oregon athletics game this year.

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
It's a welcome feeling for Ducks fans, who have notoriously struggled with getting access to watch their team due to network contracts with their former conference the Pac-12 and the Pac-12 Network.

Jul 25, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning speaks to the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Now, Ducks fans have the ability to stream all non-televised events this year for free, including women's soccer, which claimed its first win as a member of the Big Ten Conference on Thursday night.

The code is - MIGHTYOREGON24 - entered at Big Ten + website or app.

Meanwhile, the Oregon Ducks football team is preparing for the 2024 season in their fall camp practices. Oregon coach Dan Lanning has an exciting roster full of veterans, top transfer players and freshmen looking to make an impact right away.

Top-transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel and transfer wide receiver Evan Stewart headline the new additions to the Ducks. Gabriel has a strong command of the team already. Before fall practice started, in front of the entire team, Gabriel promised his best version of himself, according to Oregon senior linebacker Jeffrey Bassa.

“(Gabriel) said this recently this past week in front of the whole team; We're going to get the best version of him.” Bassa told Oregon SI’s Bri Amaranthus. “(He said) I’m here to work now. I'm here to be the greatest. I'm here to help y'all. Y’all are going to get the best version of me.”

More good news regarding Oregon transfers. Coach Lanning gave a glowing review of Stewart's talent during practices.

Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart attempts to avoid defensive back Solomon Davis during practice with the Oregon Ducks Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore.

“There's a lot of positive there with Evan, the way he attacks the ball," Lanning said. "Like I said, I think after the spring, he's one of the best at attacking the ball in the air. Certainly, has speed right and continue to look for him to ramp it up and elevate his game for us." 

This college football season, one of the most-anticipated matchups is the game between the Oregon Ducks and Ohio State Buckeyes on Oct. 12 in Autzen Stadium. This initial matchup as conference opponents in the Big Ten has a chance to become the first of many clashes between two blooming rivals.

“Unbelievable team. We’re certainly not looking ahead, but you can’t look at your schedule and not recognize who there’s opportunities to play and Ohio State has done an unbelievable job year in and year out," Coach Lanning said on the Jim Rowe Show. "They’ve had a lot of success, they’re well coached, they’ve recruited really well, and they’ve built a history.”

Oregon has also emphasized its weight room sessions and physicality this offseason, to prepare for some of the most-notoriously "physical" teams in college football, including Ohio State, the Michigan Wolverines and the Penn State Nittany Lions.

"It's so competitive (at practice)," Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson told Amaranthus. "You would think we're out there in a national championship game playing against whoever - we're so intense at practice."

Oregon kicks off the 2024 season vs. Idaho on Aug. 31 in Autzen Stadium (4:30 p.m. PT, Big Ten Network).

