Four Oregon Ducks Medal In Paris Olympics: Basketball, Track and Field

Sabrina Ionescu, Elisa Mevius, Cole Hocker and Jessica Hull are all bringing back home Olympic medals from the 2024 summer games in Paris. Congratulations are in order for the former Oregon Ducks accomplishing the highest athletic honor one could receive.

Arden Cravalho

Aug 6, 2024; Paris Saint-Denis, France; Cole Hocker (USA) celebrates his gold medal in the men's 1500m during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2024; Paris Saint-Denis, France; Cole Hocker (USA) celebrates his gold medal in the men's 1500m during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Sports / Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Sports
Four former Oregon Ducks made their mark in the 2024 Paris Olympics and represented their respective country, as well as their University, proudly.

Team USA women's basketball came way on top over France in exciting fashion. That was the USA women's eighth straight gold medal and 61st consecutive win at the Olympic Games. Over six games in Paris, the legendary Sabrina Ionescu averaged 5.5 points per game, 3.3 assists per game and 1.8 rebounds per game while shooting 42 field goal percentage as well as 40 three-point percentage Olympic debut. That was done in roughly 13 minutes per game off the bench for the Americans.

Before she heads to Eugene to start up school, Oregon's Elisa Mevius helped Germany win the 3x3 basketball gold medal. The Siena transfer averaged 3.6 points per game on 49 one point percentage and 35 two point percentage to go along with 2.6 rebounds per game.

Germany player Elisa Mevius (8) shoots the ball against Spain player Vega Gimeno (11) in the women’s 3x3 gold medal game
Aug 5, 2024; Paris, France; Germany player Elisa Mevius (8) shoots the ball against Spain player Vega Gimeno (11) in the women’s 3x3 basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at La Concorde 1. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports / Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

In one of the biggest shockers of the entire Olympics, Cole Hocker won the 1,500-meter gold with an Olympic record time of 3:27.65 (equivalent to a 3:44.27 mile). The former Duck is joining a list of greats coming from TrackTown USA like Otis Davis, Mac Wilkins, Joaquim Cruz, Ashton Eaton, Matthew Centrowitz Jr., Phyllis Francis, English Gardner and so many more.

Jessica Hull was an individual NCAA champion with the Ducks in the 1500m in 2018 and in the indoor 3000m in 2019. She competed for Australia in the Olympics and recorded history’s fifth-fastest 1,500 meters on her way to winning silver.

