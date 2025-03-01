Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks' Tez Johnson Lightest Player At NFL Combine

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson weighed in at 154 pounds at the NFL Combine, making him the lightest athlete to participate at the combine. Johnson has been criticized for his size, but he is projected as a third round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Cory Pappas

Nov 30, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning celebrates with wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) during a senior recognition ceremony before a game against the Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium. / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson is the lightest athlete at this year's NFL Combine, weighing in at 154 pounds. His official height measurement came in at 5-9 1/8.

Despite his size, Johnson is currently projected as a third round pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft according to NFL Mock Draft Database. Johnson is slated to participate in the combine drills and athletic tests on Saturday.

Tez Johnson’s College Career 

Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Johnson played five years of college football from 2020 through 2024. He spent the first seasons years of his collegiate career at Troy before transferring to Oregon for his final two years. 

Johnson holds the single-single Oregon Ducks record for the most receptions in a season with 86 in 2023. Not only that, he also has the second most receptions in a single season for Oregon with his 83 in the 2024 season. 

For his entire collegiate career, Johnson had 310 receptions for 3,889 yards and 29 total touchdowns in 62 games played. 

Tez Johnson Player Comparison

Nov 10, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (3) runs with the ball on a play during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Tez Johnson is ranked as the No. 12 wide receiver in the NFL Draft class of 2025 per NFL Draft Buzz. Pro Football Focus compares Johnson to Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell.

Johnson are Dell both have similar small frames. Dell is listed at 5-10, 165 pounds. Dell was a 3rd round pick by the Texans and when healthy, has been one of the better receivers in the league. In his 25 games played in his first two seasons in the NFL, Dell has 98 receptions for 1,376 yards and 10 receiving touchdowns. Unfortunately for Dell, he has a long road back to get back to that type of production as he suffered a gruesome season ending knee injury in 2024. 

In college, Dell played three seasons for the Houston Cougars from 2020 through 2022. He racked up 228 receptions, 3,155 receiving yards, and 32 receiving touchdowns.

Notable Quotes From Johnson

Exuding confidence, Johnson made a bold claim before running his 40-yard dash on Saturday:

"If you blink, you might miss me," said Johnson.

The former Ducks receiver was also asked about concerns surrounding his smaller size. Johnson's response was another example of how unafraid he is to show his confidence.

"You're gonna win a Super Bowl with me, 100 percent," replied Johnson.

Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Earlier at the combine, Penn State Nittany Lions safety Jaylen Reed said that the Johnson was the most difficult receiver he had to guard throughout the season.

"Tez Johnson," Reed said. "A lot of people focus on the weight stuff but he's like that for real. . . all my respect to him 'cause he's a dog."

Johnson also spoke to the media about his adopted brother, Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix.

"Like we always said in our family, haters gonna hate. I mean, Bo does what he does," said Johnson. "A lot of people think in the beginning, 'Oh wow, this kid is not as great as everybody thinks he is.' He's the best quarterback in the draft, that's why you pick him in the first round, and I'm glad that Sean Payton got him because he's the first one that took a chance on him."

