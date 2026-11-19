Three Bold Predictions for Oregon Ducks vs. Michigan State Spartans
In this story:
The No. 13 Oregon Ducks (7-3, 5-2 Big Ten) are flying straight once again, bringing a three-game winning streak into their Friday night showdown with Michigan State (3-7, 1-6 Big Ten) at Spartan Stadium.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning’s squad has regained its swagger after a turbulent stretch that saw the Ducks win just three times across a six-game stretch, during which Lanning dismissed offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer and lost star quarterback Dante Moore to an expected season-ending concussion.
As such, Oregon enters Friday’s contest seeking its first-ever win in East Lansing after going winless in the first three tries, while keeping its precarious College Football Playoff hopes alive.
Here are three bold predictions for the showdown between the Ducks and Spartans.
Quarterback Brock Thomas Gets Another Shot
Oregon struggled to find consistency at the quarterback position in the wake of Moore’s injury in Week 4 vs. USC.
After quarterback Dylan Raiola’s erratic play against UCLA, Lanning turned to backup quarterback Brock Thomas, who finished with 156 yards and a touchdown against the Bruins to earn a start the following week against Nebraska.
Thomas was ineffective against the Cornhuskers (54 passing yards, an interception) and was subsequently replaced by Nebraska transfer Raiola, who guided the Ducks to a come-from-behind 17-14 win over his former school. Raiola has since seized the job, throwing for 934 yards, nine touchdowns and zero interceptions during the Ducks’ current three-game winning streak.
Prediction: This is not the same quarterback room as in early October. Lanning handed play-calling duties to assistant quarterbacks coach Jay Johnson, who promptly stabilized the offense.
Raiola, who is averaging 311.3 yards over the last three games, reaches the mark in the third quarter with the Ducks up comfortably. Lanning turns to Thomas to start the fourth quarter, enabling the senior to get some valuable reps and build some confidence while resting Raiola for the Ducks’ regular-season finale against Washington.
Oregon Ducks Defense Pitches a Shutout
If it weren’t for one broken play versus Michigan, a 70-yard scoring run by Wolverines running back Savion Hiter, it’s possible that the Oregon defense would have away from Saturday’s matchup with a shutout.
And while the Ducks would go on to win 31-7 over Michigan, Hiter’s scoring run surely sits uncomfortably in their memories and film sessions.
Oregon is holding opponents to 20.6 points per game, while Michigan State scores an average of 18.8 points per contest, ranking them No. 130 in the nation, ahead of Michigan (18.3 points) at No. 131.
Michigan State has ruled out sophomore quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (1,559 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions) with a left arm injury, opening the door for UCF transfer Cam Fancher (193 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions) to make the start with the Spartans.
That is, if Fancher, who is listed as questionable (knee), is healthy enough to suit up. If not, Michigan State coach Pat Fitzgerald will likely be forced to start third-string quarterback Kayd Coffman, who is 4-for-11 with 42 passing yards and a touchdown and an interception, all of which, save for one incompletion, came against UCLA.
Prediction: Between a shaky Michigan State quarterback situation and an Oregon defense playing with a chip on its shoulder, the Ducks go on to post their first shutout over an FBS team since dropping Texas Tech 23-0 in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals at the Orange Bowl.
The highlight of the evening is the two sacks by outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei to move the senior past Ernest Jones (29.0 sacks) and Nick Reed (29.5 sacks) for first on the Ducks’ all-time career leaderboard.
Placekicker Gage Hurych Finally Connects From 50-Plus
Oregon placekicker Gage Hurych has been among the most consistent kickers in the nation this season. That is, when kicks are from 44 yards out or less.
The junior is 15-for-20 (75 percent) on field goals this season, with all five misses coming from at least 46 yards out, including three attempts from beyond 50 yards (52, 53 and 52 yards). Hurych has never missed a PAT in his three seasons in Eugene, knocking down 33 PATs this season to bring him up to 50 for his career.
Prediction: Hurych’s accuracy inside 45 yards has never been an issue for the West Linn, Oregon, native. He will finally break out vs. Michigan State, finding enough leg to push through a 50-yard field goal with the game well in hand for the Ducks.
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.
Christopher C. Wuensch is a writer for Oregon Ducks on SI. He has spent 16 years with Lindy’s Sports Magazine and was a founding member and Deputy CFB Editor of football.com. That’s in addition to reporting and editing for EssentiallySports, SEC Country (Atlanta Journal-Constitution), Saturday Down South, Sports Xchange and beyond. Away from the sidelines, Chris spent 10 years as Content Manager for hobbyDB, helping to assemble one of the world’s largest databases and communities for collectibles and collectors. A University of Arizona J-School alum and northern New Jersey native, he is reluctant to renounce his New York Jets fandom (even though he knows he should) and places himself firmly in the Taylor Ham camp.Follow chrisCwuensch