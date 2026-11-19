The No. 13 Oregon Ducks (7-3, 5-2 Big Ten) are flying straight once again, bringing a three-game winning streak into their Friday night showdown with Michigan State (3-7, 1-6 Big Ten) at Spartan Stadium.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning’s squad has regained its swagger after a turbulent stretch that saw the Ducks win just three times across a six-game stretch, during which Lanning dismissed offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer and lost star quarterback Dante Moore to an expected season-ending concussion.

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola celebrates a touchdown by wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As such, Oregon enters Friday’s contest seeking its first-ever win in East Lansing after going winless in the first three tries, while keeping its precarious College Football Playoff hopes alive.

Here are three bold predictions for the showdown between the Ducks and Spartans.

Quarterback Brock Thomas Gets Another Shot

Oct 17, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Brock Thomas warms up before facing the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon struggled to find consistency at the quarterback position in the wake of Moore’s injury in Week 4 vs. USC.

After quarterback Dylan Raiola’s erratic play against UCLA, Lanning turned to backup quarterback Brock Thomas, who finished with 156 yards and a touchdown against the Bruins to earn a start the following week against Nebraska.

Thomas was ineffective against the Cornhuskers (54 passing yards, an interception) and was subsequently replaced by Nebraska transfer Raiola, who guided the Ducks to a come-from-behind 17-14 win over his former school. Raiola has since seized the job, throwing for 934 yards, nine touchdowns and zero interceptions during the Ducks’ current three-game winning streak.

Prediction: This is not the same quarterback room as in early October. Lanning handed play-calling duties to assistant quarterbacks coach Jay Johnson, who promptly stabilized the offense.

Raiola, who is averaging 311.3 yards over the last three games, reaches the mark in the third quarter with the Ducks up comfortably. Lanning turns to Thomas to start the fourth quarter, enabling the senior to get some valuable reps and build some confidence while resting Raiola for the Ducks’ regular-season finale against Washington.

Oregon Ducks Defense Pitches a Shutout

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Koi Perich tackles Michigan Wolverines running back Jordan Marshall at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If it weren’t for one broken play versus Michigan, a 70-yard scoring run by Wolverines running back Savion Hiter, it’s possible that the Oregon defense would have away from Saturday’s matchup with a shutout.

And while the Ducks would go on to win 31-7 over Michigan, Hiter’s scoring run surely sits uncomfortably in their memories and film sessions.

Oregon is holding opponents to 20.6 points per game, while Michigan State scores an average of 18.8 points per contest, ranking them No. 130 in the nation, ahead of Michigan (18.3 points) at No. 131.

Nov. 29, 2025; Seattle, Washington; Oregon Ducks outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei pressures Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. at Husky Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Michigan State has ruled out sophomore quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (1,559 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions) with a left arm injury, opening the door for UCF transfer Cam Fancher (193 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions) to make the start with the Spartans.

That is, if Fancher, who is listed as questionable (knee), is healthy enough to suit up. If not, Michigan State coach Pat Fitzgerald will likely be forced to start third-string quarterback Kayd Coffman, who is 4-for-11 with 42 passing yards and a touchdown and an interception, all of which, save for one incompletion, came against UCLA.

Prediction: Between a shaky Michigan State quarterback situation and an Oregon defense playing with a chip on its shoulder, the Ducks go on to post their first shutout over an FBS team since dropping Texas Tech 23-0 in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals at the Orange Bowl.

The highlight of the evening is the two sacks by outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei to move the senior past Ernest Jones (29.0 sacks) and Nick Reed (29.5 sacks) for first on the Ducks’ all-time career leaderboard.

Placekicker Gage Hurych Finally Connects From 50-Plus

Oct. 17, 2026; Eugene, Oregon; Oregon Ducks placekicker Gage Hurych kicks a field goal against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Autzen Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon placekicker Gage Hurych has been among the most consistent kickers in the nation this season. That is, when kicks are from 44 yards out or less.

The junior is 15-for-20 (75 percent) on field goals this season, with all five misses coming from at least 46 yards out, including three attempts from beyond 50 yards (52, 53 and 52 yards). Hurych has never missed a PAT in his three seasons in Eugene, knocking down 33 PATs this season to bring him up to 50 for his career.

Prediction: Hurych’s accuracy inside 45 yards has never been an issue for the West Linn, Oregon, native. He will finally break out vs. Michigan State, finding enough leg to push through a 50-yard field goal with the game well in hand for the Ducks.

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