Three Oregon Ducks Freshmen Who Already Look Ready to Play

The motto of the Oregon Ducks’ 2025 season was, “If you’re good enough, you’re old enough.” True freshmen, such as receiver Dakorien Moore, cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. and running backs Dierre Hill Jr. and Jordon Davison, seized starting roles en route to the College Football Playoff semifinals.

With coach Dan Lanning returning the core of his starting lineup from a season ago, the question becomes: will true freshmen break into key roles again in 2026?

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After the first week of the Ducks’ fall camp, several true freshmen already received public praise from Lanning and the coaching staff, while others have gone viral for highlight practice clips.

Five-Star Receiver Jalen Lott

With players like Moore, returning standout Jeremiah McClellan and Evan Stewart drawing attention in the receiver room, Jalen Lott has perhaps fallen slightly under the radar despite his standing as a five-star high school recruit.

But Lott is one of the top players to gain online buzz in fall camp. The Oregon Football social media accounts continue to post clips from practice, one of which showcased Lott making an athletic catch over tight coverage from defensive back Na’eem Offord.

Jalen Lott making a play in his first practice 👀 pic.twitter.com/oNc3HRjIhs — Oregon Updates (@oregon__updates) August 6, 2026

“I think he's got a ton of potential, man,” Oregon defensive coordinator Chris Hampton said during week 1 of camp. “He's got a tremendous catch radius. He can accelerate. He’s got really good hands. He can start and stop. He's got really good burst.”

The Ducks’ receiver room may be deep, but Moore showed last season that it’s more than possible for a true freshman to secure a critical role in the Oregon offense.

Four-Star Receiver Messiah Hampton

Fighting Ducks wide receiver Messiah Hampton, right, makes a catch under cover from Fighting Ducks defensive back Arlo Henderson during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lott isn’t the only freshman receiver who arguably hasn’t gotten the attention he deserves in preseason. While Lott headlined the 2026 receiver recruiting class, four-star recruit Messiah Hampton also enters with a chance to break out.

Hampton had the advantage of being an early enrollee in the receiver room and was one of the biggest standouts at the Spring Game. Hampton displayed his connection with quarterback Dylan Raiola in April, even drawing attention with a 33-yard reception.

The freshman was seen in a practice video from the first week of camp, once again connecting with Raiola. In the clip, Raiola dotted it to Hampton, who made it past the tackle and strutted into the end zone.

Four-Star Running Back Tradarian Ball

July 27, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Tradarian Ball part of the top-ranked recruits flocked to Eugene for the 2024 Oregon Ducks Saturday Night Live ; Mandatory credit: Zachary Neel-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Four-star running back Tradarian Ball enters as the Ducks' big recruiting win in the 2026 class in the backfield. Hill and Davison return for their sophomore seasons, while Simeon Price transfers in with experience.

But Ball is a candidate to break out and potentially seize a top-three role in the running back depth chart. He also enrolled early and participated in the Spring Game. Ball was clipped running through contact during fall camp, showing his strength and relentless ability to push through for extra yardage.

Tradarian Ball running through some contact pic.twitter.com/kKhgOqu2X0 — Eric Hovland (@EricJHovland) August 7, 2026

Ball had a successful high school career in Texas, where he grew up in Texarkana, which is notable for being the hometown of legendary Ducks running back LaMichael James. If the historical Texas recruit to rising Oregon star pipeline is any indication of what’s to come, Ball could have an impressive season brewing in the backfield.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.