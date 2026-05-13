One Game That College GameDay Needs to Visit Oregon For

One of the greatest things about college football is the fan experience that comes with the biggest of games on a Saturday. With the biggest game on Saturday usually comes the ESPN show College GameDay, which has many great analysts, including former Alabama coach Nick Saban and former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee.

Oregon is one of the teams that could be in a position to have this show in town for one of their games this season.

When College GameDay Should Come to Eugene

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attends Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The game that College GameDay should come to in Eugene is the game between the Oregon Ducks and Michigan, as this is a game that many have marked on their schedule if they are a fan of both teams.

This is the first time that the two will play against each other since 2024 in Michigan. The Ducks walked out of Ann Arbor victorious by a score of 38-17.

The star of this game was wide receiver Traeshon Holden, who is now with the Dallas Cowboys. Holden finished the game with 149 receiving yards, but he didn't score a touchdown. Even without a touchdown, he still led the Ducks down the field multiple times, becoming the No. 1 target on the offensive side for quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who is now with the Cleveland Browns.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks from the podium at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex on the first day of spring practice for the Oregon Ducks on March 12, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Wolverines' best player was tight end Colston Loveland, who is now the tight end for the Chicago Bears. He finished the game leading the Wolverines in yards, as he finished with 112, although he also didn't have a touchdown in this game. He gave the Ducks a tough time, but even then, Oregon was still able to win by three scores.

Oregon vs. Michigan in 2026

Oregon's last win over Michigan was good enough to make the series 3-3, meaning this next game will give one of the teams a lead in the series. This game will also be filled with talent on both sides of the ball, including a matchup between two gunslingers that everyone will be keeping an eye on throughout the season.

Those two gunslingers are the Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore and the Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood. Both quarterbacks had a solid season in 2025, but if they reach their true potential, they will be in a great spot to win some awards in 2026, unlike the 2025 season. Both have a ceiling that reaches its max potential, which is the best individual player award, the Heisman Trophy.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks off the field after the Ducks’ loss as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks' toughest home game in the season is against the Michigan football team, which likely won't be the only game considered, but is likely to be the only home game considered for Oregon. The Ducks play on the road the Ohio State Buckeyes, which seems to be a high chance that College GameDay will be on the way to Columbus.

This is likely the toughest game on the schedule for Oregon and the one game that will be mostly monitored.

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