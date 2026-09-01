Oregon Ducks Ticket Prices Take Surprising Turn Before Boise State Matchup

Game week has finally arrived for the No. 2 Oregon Ducks as they’ll open the season on Saturday against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. Duck fans are eagerly anticipating a season where many hope ends with Oregon’s first national championship in program history.

As Ducks fans flock to Autzen Stadium for the season opener against the Broncos, here’s a look at ticket prices for Saturday’s matchup between Oregon and Boise State, the fifth all-time meeting between the Ducks and Broncos.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks during a press conference on Aug. 18, 2026, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The last time the two squads faced off, the Ducks beat the Broncos 37-34 at Autzen Stadium for the first time in 2024 in a battle between two Heisman Trophy finalists, quarterback Dillon Gabriel and running back Ashton Jeanty.

Ticket Prices For Oregon Ducks vs. Boise State Broncos Season Opener

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) looks to pass against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For fans to get into Saturday’s game at Autzen Stadium against the Broncos, the most expensive ticket on SeatGeek is currently $639. Ducks fans can get into Autzen Stadium for as low as $76 for the season opener against the Broncos. Of course, these ticket prices could change before Saturday's season opener.

The Ducks are among the teams with the best shots of winning the national championship this season. Ducks fans should expect to pay high prices to attend home games at Autzen Stadium because of these expectations.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning speaks during a press availability on Aug. 31, 2026, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

That, however, won’t stop Ducks fans from going to see their team play at Autzen Stadium. Coach Dan Lanning, who is entering his fifth season with the Ducks, has a challenge for Oregon fans ahead of Saturday’s season opener against the Broncos.

“What I’m counting on are our fans to show up, pack the place, make it a special environment like I always see at Autzen Stadium. So it’ll be fun to be out there on the field again with our guys and time to hit somebody else,” Lanning said.

Knowing how passionate the Ducks fanbase is and how amped they are for the 2026 college football season, expect Autzen Stadium to be a hostile environment on Saturday.

Oregon Ducks vs Boise State Broncos Betting Odds

Jul 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Oregon Football head coach Dan Lanning speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to the latest betting odds by DraftKings Sportsbook, the Ducks are currently 24.5-point favorites over the Broncos on Saturday. Despite these odds, the Broncos are a team the Ducks shouldn’t take lightly, as Lanning mentioned during Monday’s press conference.

“Remember the last time we played these guys, and really, they beat us in a lot of areas of the field. We were able to come away with the W because of special teams and some of that play. But it’s a really well-coached team,” Lanning said.

“Spencer does a great job of getting these guys ready. They play with the attitude and a toughness that shows up all over the film. They’ve got some really dynamic players that do a really good job, and it seems like it's a really cohesive unit,” Lanning continued.

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Boise State Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson reacts against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Entering their first season in the Ducks' former conference, the Pac-12, the Broncos under coach Spencer Danielson are among the top contenders to be the Group of Five representative in the CFP this season. Even with a season-opener loss to the Ducks on Saturday, the Broncos could still reach that milestone.

The kickoff on Saturday between the Ducks and Broncos is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. PT at Autzen Stadium with the game broadcast on CBS.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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