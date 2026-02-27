What Kenyon Sadiq's NFL Combine Measurements Mean

Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq has officially measured in at the NFL Combine, as the NFL Draft is inching closer. His smaller arm size drew attention when Sadiq's official measurements are announced, but he has the make-up of an elite NFL prospect. Here are his official measurements:

Height: 6-3

Weight: 241

Arms: 31.5 inches

Wingspan: 78.25 inches

Hands: 10 inches

Kenyon Sadiq's Testing Numbers

Vertical: 43.5 inches

Broad: 11 feet, 1 inch

Sadiq initially tied the record in the vertical jump for tight ends before former Vanderbilt star Eli Stowers posted a 45.5-inch vertical. Stowers also bested Sadiq with a 11-3 broad jump.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) celebrates scoring a touch down during the first half against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Height - 6-3

Sadiq is listed as a 6-3 prospect, and this is quite solid, as this will help boost his draft stock, as some believed he could measure 6-2. The tight end position matters when it comes to the height factor, as they will be facing some of the taller competition on the field. Linebackers are usually around the same height as the prospect, and he will sometimes see bigger players when he is playing on the line against some of the EDGEs.

Weight - 241 pounds

Weight is a big factor for being an NFL tight end, as they will be facing players who are 235 pounds and up in most instances. If the prospect measured a little smaller, it wouldn't have been a big deal, but the fact that he is up to 241 is a great sign because he will likely be in a position to make some blocks early in his career that others won't be able to as consistently.

MORE: Predicting Which Round Each Oregon Duck Will Be Picked in the NFL Draft

MORE: Oregon Ducks Schedule Update After Rivalry With Oregon State Reportedly Paused

MORE: Elite Quarterback Recruit Includes Oregon in Top Schools

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Hand Size - 10 inches

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) catches a touch down during the first half against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

This is solid, as the hand size is not a major issue. It can be viewed as a bit smaller than the perfect hand size for the position, but he will still be doing the same thing that others will. This is about as average as it gets for a hand size, as the average sits around the 10 mark, but many prefer tight ends with a hand size of around 11. However, Sadiq's draft status shouldn't be too affected.

Arm Size - 31 1/2 inches

This is below average for being an NFL tight end, but it is still not the biggest of issues. This is a bigger deal than the hand size when it comes to blocking NFL defenders, but considering Sadiq is 6-3, he will be given a bit more grace when it comes to this factor of things. This isn't a major drop off from the average, which won't drop his draft stock, but a little bit at a minimum.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) warms up before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Wingspan - 78 1/4 inches

His wingspan is in a similar position to the arm size, but he is a bit below average, but it isn't anything that will drop things. He is actually at a solid wingspan considering his height, as he is one of the better players when it comes to making moves with his measurements. This is one of the more intriguing tests that he had, and he tested quite well with this category.