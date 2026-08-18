Oregon's Tony Tuioti Speaks Openly About Tony Cumberland Injury

Oregon Ducks defensive line coach Tony Tuioti spoke to reporters after practice on Monday. He touched on the injury update for Oregon freshman defensive lineman Tony Cumberland.

Tony Cumberland Injury Update

Oregon defensive line coach Tony Tuioti, left, and his son outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti during the Oregon Ducks media day ahead of Orange Bowl on Dec. 30, 2025, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tony Cumberland is a 6-4, 285 pound defensive lineman out of Scottsdale, Arizona. He was rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 5 defensive lineman in the 2026 recruiting class according to Rivals.

As a senior for Willamette High School in 2025-26, Cumberland tallied 102 total tackles, 26.0 tackles for loss, 14.0 sacks, two passes defended, one fumble recovery, and one blocked field goal.

Willamette’s Tony Cumberland, center, celebrates with teammate during the game against Sheldon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In Spring, Cumberland was in a car accident that he suffered undisclosed injuries in. It does not look like he will be taking the field on Saturday’s this season.

“He’s got a ways to go. It’s a work in progress with him. I don’t think it’s going to be anything that is going to be something that we’ll be able to see him soon,” Tuioti said. “He’s made so much progress…Just having him in the room brings a smile to all our faces…Love him and love the progress that he’s made.”

The good news is that Cumberland has been around the team. Even if he is not able to be partaking in the play on the field, he's still able to build relationships with his teammates and get familiar with the playbook.

Oregon's defensive line this season could end up being one of the best units in all of college football. The Ducks are getting back four key peices to this front from last season: outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei, outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti, defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington, and defensive lineman Bear Alexander.

All four of these players returning for 2026 was a big win for the Ducks. In 2025, Oregon's defense gave up an average of 17.9 points per game, the 12th fewest in FBS. Could this side of the ball be even better this season?

Oregon defensive coordinator Chris Hampton speaks during a press conference on March 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A change on defense this season is at defensive coordinator. Oregon coach Dan Lanning promoted Chris Hampton to defensive coordinator following the departure of Tosh Lupoi. Lupoi was Oregon's defensive coordinator from 2022-2025, which spanned all four of Lanning's first four seasons as coach in Eugene.

Lupoi accepted the head coaching position with the California Golden Bears.

Hampton has been around the Oregon program and was working under Lupoi as a co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach from 2023-2025. It will no doubt be an adjustment not having Lupoi, but Lanning is trusting that the foundation he has built within this program will make for a smooth transition.

The Ducks will be looking to make the College Football Playoff for a third straight season. In 2024, they entered the playoff as the No.1 ranked team and were bounced in the quarterfinal. In 2025, Oregon entered the playoff as the No. 5 ranked team and was bounced in the semifinal. What does 2026 have in store?

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.