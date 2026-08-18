Oregon's Tony Tuioti Speaks Openly About Tony Cumberland Injury
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Oregon Ducks defensive line coach Tony Tuioti spoke to reporters after practice on Monday. He touched on the injury update for Oregon freshman defensive lineman Tony Cumberland.
Tony Cumberland Injury Update
Tony Cumberland is a 6-4, 285 pound defensive lineman out of Scottsdale, Arizona. He was rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 5 defensive lineman in the 2026 recruiting class according to Rivals.
As a senior for Willamette High School in 2025-26, Cumberland tallied 102 total tackles, 26.0 tackles for loss, 14.0 sacks, two passes defended, one fumble recovery, and one blocked field goal.
In Spring, Cumberland was in a car accident that he suffered undisclosed injuries in. It does not look like he will be taking the field on Saturday’s this season.
“He’s got a ways to go. It’s a work in progress with him. I don’t think it’s going to be anything that is going to be something that we’ll be able to see him soon,” Tuioti said. “He’s made so much progress…Just having him in the room brings a smile to all our faces…Love him and love the progress that he’s made.”
The good news is that Cumberland has been around the team. Even if he is not able to be partaking in the play on the field, he's still able to build relationships with his teammates and get familiar with the playbook.
Oregon's defensive line this season could end up being one of the best units in all of college football. The Ducks are getting back four key peices to this front from last season: outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei, outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti, defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington, and defensive lineman Bear Alexander.
All four of these players returning for 2026 was a big win for the Ducks. In 2025, Oregon's defense gave up an average of 17.9 points per game, the 12th fewest in FBS. Could this side of the ball be even better this season?
A change on defense this season is at defensive coordinator. Oregon coach Dan Lanning promoted Chris Hampton to defensive coordinator following the departure of Tosh Lupoi. Lupoi was Oregon's defensive coordinator from 2022-2025, which spanned all four of Lanning's first four seasons as coach in Eugene.
Lupoi accepted the head coaching position with the California Golden Bears.
Hampton has been around the Oregon program and was working under Lupoi as a co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach from 2023-2025. It will no doubt be an adjustment not having Lupoi, but Lanning is trusting that the foundation he has built within this program will make for a smooth transition.
The Ducks will be looking to make the College Football Playoff for a third straight season. In 2024, they entered the playoff as the No.1 ranked team and were bounced in the quarterfinal. In 2025, Oregon entered the playoff as the No. 5 ranked team and was bounced in the semifinal. What does 2026 have in store?
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Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1