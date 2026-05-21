Three Factors Could Decide How Dangerous Oregon’s Offense Becomes

The Oregon Ducks will go into the 2026 season with perhaps the most exciting offense the Ducks have had in recent memory.

Over the offseason, Ducks quarterback Dante Moore announced his return to Eugene instead of taking his talents to the NFL. Joining Moore is Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart, who has not played for Oregon since the 2024 season due to a season ending injury.

While the Ducks offense on paper is exciting, there are three factors that will determine whether or not the Oregon offense reaches its ceiling in 2026.

Dante Moore’s Performance Will Determine Offensive Ceiling

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Moore certainly had a 2025 season to be proud of, as he logged 3,565 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Moore’s best game came at Autzen Stadium against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, as he completed 27 of 30 attempts for 306 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions.

While Moore is expected to contend for the Heisman Trophy, Oregon fans will hope he takes a step forward from his 2025 season. Moore struggled in various games last season, throwing two interceptions against the Indiana Hoosiers at Autzen Stadium in the regular season, and throwing a pick-six against the Hoosiers in the College Football Playoff semifinal in the Peach Bowl.

The Running Back Room Staying Healthy Will be Key

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attends Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Oregon Ducks running back room was stripped down to the bones in the Peach Bowl against the Indiana Hoosiers, as Jordon Davison was injured prior to the game and could not partake. The Ducks will rely on Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. to combine for a one-two punch in the 2026 season. Davison started his 2025 season as a goal-line back, but was integrated into the offense more and more as the year went on.

Oregon running back Dierre Hill Jr broke onto the scene last year against Northwestern in Evanston, as he scampered five times for 94 yards, which included him breaking loose on a 66-yard touchdown run. Ducks incoming freshman running back Tradarian Ball could also see some action in the upcoming season if Davison or Hill Jr. have to miss a game due to injury.

The Performance From the Rebuilt Offensive Line

Oregon center Iapani Laloulu speaks during a media day as the Oregon Ducks arrive on Jan. 7, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia ahead of the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks' offensive line will once again see some major turnover following the 2025 season, as Oregon lost offensive tackle Emmanuel Pregnon and offensive guard Alex Harkey to the NFL Draft. The Ducks and coach Dan Lanning went into the portal to try to rebuild the offensive line, and they grabbed left tackle Michael Bennett from Yale.

The Ducks will see a bit of stability on the offensive line, as starting center from the 2025 season Poncho Laloulu will return to Eugene for another year. Oregon offensive linemen Fox Crader and Immanuel Iheanacho will contend to start on an Oregon offensive line that was named as a finalist for the Joe Moore Award in 2025. The Ducks 2026 season begins at Autzen Stadium on September 5 against the Boise State Broncos.

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