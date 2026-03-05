Oregon Cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. Tabbed With Unique Honor
The Oregon Ducks have become one of the better teams when it comes to recruiting in both the high school scene and the transfer portal, which has shown up in the biggest ways on Saturdays. One of the players who has shown up is Oregon cornerback Brandon Finney Jr.
Finney Jr. is one of the top defenders on the Ducks' defense. He has quickly started to make a name for himself, which was once again rewarded, as he was named the No. 1 sophomore in the country at the cornerback position by Bleacher Report ahead of the 2026 season. Here is what was said.
Brandon Finney Jr Receives High Praise Ahead of The New Season
“Finney, though, surged to the top of a dynamic defensive backfield in Eugene, flashing star potential in his first season despite not even being the top player at his position recruited to play for the Ducks,” Bleacher Report writer Brad Shepard said.
Finney Jr. finished the season with a ton of production, as he was one of the more effective defensive backs on a team filled with some of the best defensive backs in both the conference and the nation. In his first year with the program, the freshman finished with a total of seven pass deflections and three interceptions.
The three interceptions led the team, while the pass deflections were a three-way tie for first place, as he was joined by Ducks linebacker Jerry Mixon and Ducks defensive lineman A’mauri Washington.
Finney Jr. was one of the best players across the country when it came to being a freshman, which is something to be proud of. He was even statistically better than Oregon Ducks safety prospect Dillon Theienman, who is expected to be a top safety in the class of 2026 when it comes to the NFL Draft.
In fact, following a dominant performance at this year’s NFL Combine, Thieneman has seen his draft stock rise to the point he will likely be a first-round selection within the first 20 picks.
Finney Jr. is on a path to be a first-round pick himself, which is expected following a great season that he had. Obviously, injuries and a significant decrease can change the fact that someone is drafted down the line. At this moment, the momentum is in his favor, as he is also one of the better frames at the position. He is currently listed at 6-2 and 203 pounds, according to ESPN.
Another great Oregon Ducks cornerback who made a name for himself thanks to a great frame is Christian Gonzalez, who is a New England Patriots star and now one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. Gonzalez was part of an elite secondary for a Patriots team in 2025 that went all the way to the Super Bowl.
Both players have a very similar build, but when it comes to talent at the same age, Finney Jr. looks more promising than Gonzalez did at the time.
