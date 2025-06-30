Oregon Ducks' Top Defensive Player Predictions For EA College Football 26
The Oregon Ducks had one of the best defenses in the country this past season en route to a 13-1 season and a College Football Playoff appearance. With the release of EA College Football 26 right around the corner on July 10, it's fair to wonder which Oregon defenders will have the highest overall on release day
1. Safety Dillon Thieneman
Thieneman transferred to Oregon from Purdue this offseason, and he is arguably the most impactful addition to the roster the Ducks have made. One of the best safeties in the country, Thieneman has one of the highest overalls on the Ducks and is sure to be one of, if not the best defensive players on the team.
Transferring in as the No. 1 safety and No. 11 player in the transfer portal according to 247Sports' rankings, Thieneman is set to lead what is virtually a new-look defensive secondary. With only one player with starting experience at Oregon in cornerback Jahlil Florence returning, Oregon coach Dan Lanning will undoubtedly be leaning on his prized transfer to provide veteran leadership and experience for the depleted unit.
2. EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei
Uiagalelei has the chance to be a high selection in the 2026 NFL Draft with another ultra-productive season in Eugene. If Thieneman never committed to Oregon, Uiagalelei would be an obvious candidate for having the highest overall on defense. His numers from this past season were simply amazing. He caused havoc along the defensive front for the Ducks and played a big part in the defense's success, accumulating 38 tackles, 10.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.
If his numbers are similar to 2024, Uiagalelei could garner serious consideration as a potential Day 1 selection on draft night. That's how good he is. The California native came to Eugene as a highly-touted recruit and has blossomed under Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi. With defensive lineman Derrick Harmon off to the NFL, opposing team's offensive lines will gameplan and scheme more for Uiagalelei, but it will be a tough task to slow down the 6-foot-5, 270 pound edge rusher.
3. Linebacker Bryce Boettcher
The final spot was a toss-up between Boettcher and defensive lineman Bear Alexander, but the former earns the spot after a breakout season in 2024. Boettcher will be one of the highest overall linebackers in the Big Ten next season for a good reason. As the Ducks' leading tackler, he totaled up 94 tackles, two sacks, and an interception while leading the way for the Ducks' linebackers unit. A fan favorite, Boettcher chose to forego the 2025 NFL Draft for one more season at Oregon.
Boettcher is expected to be a leading piece to Oregon's defense this season and should produce big numbers after fully committing to football this offseason after originally walking on to Oregon to play baseball and football.