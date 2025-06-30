Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks' Top Defensive Player Predictions For EA College Football 26

The Oregon Ducks had one of the best defenses in college football a season ago. With EA College Football 26's release right around the corner, take a look at three potential Oregon defenders who could have the highest overall on release day.

Gabriel Duarte

Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Dillon Thieneman (31) reacts after a Penn State Nittany Lions touchdown Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, during the NCAA football game at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Penn State Nittany Lions won 49-10.
Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Dillon Thieneman (31) reacts after a Penn State Nittany Lions touchdown Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, during the NCAA football game at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Penn State Nittany Lions won 49-10. / Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Oregon Ducks had one of the best defenses in the country this past season en route to a 13-1 season and a College Football Playoff appearance. With the release of EA College Football 26 right around the corner on July 10, it's fair to wonder which Oregon defenders will have the highest overall on release day

1. Safety Dillon Thieneman

u
Oct 5, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Dillon Thieneman (31) fields a punt against the Wisconsin Badgers during the first quarterat Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images / Mark Hoffman/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Thieneman transferred to Oregon from Purdue this offseason, and he is arguably the most impactful addition to the roster the Ducks have made. One of the best safeties in the country, Thieneman has one of the highest overalls on the Ducks and is sure to be one of, if not the best defensive players on the team.

Transferring in as the No. 1 safety and No. 11 player in the transfer portal according to 247Sports' rankings, Thieneman is set to lead what is virtually a new-look defensive secondary. With only one player with starting experience at Oregon in cornerback Jahlil Florence returning, Oregon coach Dan Lanning will undoubtedly be leaning on his prized transfer to provide veteran leadership and experience for the depleted unit.

2. EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei

u
Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei (10) against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Uiagalelei has the chance to be a high selection in the 2026 NFL Draft with another ultra-productive season in Eugene. If Thieneman never committed to Oregon, Uiagalelei would be an obvious candidate for having the highest overall on defense. His numers from this past season were simply amazing. He caused havoc along the defensive front for the Ducks and played a big part in the defense's success, accumulating 38 tackles, 10.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

If his numbers are similar to 2024, Uiagalelei could garner serious consideration as a potential Day 1 selection on draft night. That's how good he is. The California native came to Eugene as a highly-touted recruit and has blossomed under Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi. With defensive lineman Derrick Harmon off to the NFL, opposing team's offensive lines will gameplan and scheme more for Uiagalelei, but it will be a tough task to slow down the 6-foot-5, 270 pound edge rusher.

MORE: What 5-Star Recruit Immanuel Iheanacho Said About Dan Lanning, Oregon Ducks

MORE: Cleveland Browns Receiver Makes Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders Roster Prediction

MORE: Denver Broncos' Troy Franklin Assists Oregon Ducks Recruiting Of 4-Star Davon Benjamin

3. Linebacker Bryce Boettcher

u
Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher dances to “Shout” as the No. 1 Oregon Ducks host the Washington Huskies Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The final spot was a toss-up between Boettcher and defensive lineman Bear Alexander, but the former earns the spot after a breakout season in 2024. Boettcher will be one of the highest overall linebackers in the Big Ten next season for a good reason. As the Ducks' leading tackler, he totaled up 94 tackles, two sacks, and an interception while leading the way for the Ducks' linebackers unit. A fan favorite, Boettcher chose to forego the 2025 NFL Draft for one more season at Oregon.

Boettcher is expected to be a leading piece to Oregon's defense this season and should produce big numbers after fully committing to football this offseason after originally walking on to Oregon to play baseball and football.

Published
Gabriel Duarte
GABRIEL DUARTE

Gabriel Duarte is am On SI reporter covering the Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans. Gabriel has covered many college sporting events around the Southern California area including basketball and football for USC. Gabriel also writes for his local newspaper on high school sports.

Home/Football