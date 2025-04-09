Oregon Ducks' Tradarian Ball Recruiting 5-Star Recruit Immanuel Iheanacho To Commit
The Oregon Ducks hosted five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho for a recruiting visit over the weekend. Did Oregon coach Dan Lanning and offensive line coach A'lique Terry do enough to convince Iheanacho to seriously consider the Ducks?
According to On3's Steve Wiltfong, Iheanacho's latest visit to Oregon was a productive one for the Ducks.
"It was a trip that will keep the Ducks in the thick of this recruitment moving forward. . . . Terry and the players in showing Iheanacho he really fits in around the school, people and team," reported Wiltfong.
The five-star offensive lineman included Oregon as one of his seven finalists, alongside Alabama, Auburn, Maryland, LSU, Penn State, and Texas A&M. However, the Ducks are at a slight disadvantage being so far away from Iheanacho's hometown of Baltimore, Maryland.
When Iheanacho announced his finalists, he was open about calling the Maryland Terrapins the leading program in his recruitment in an interview with Wiltfong. While he reportedly enjoyed his latest visit to Oregon, Maryland still seems to hold the lead.
The five-star recruit is one of the top prospects of the 2026 recruiting class regardless of position, meaning he will have plenty of name, image, and likeness (NIL) opportunities to choose from when committing to a school. To Iheanacho, though, the money is not the most important factor in his decision.
“I am really big on relationships. After reflecting on things with God and my parents, the relationships are what is most important to me. A few schools on my list have brought up prices with me and talked that, but I am about making the big money in the NFL, so I am basing my list off of relationships," Iheanacho told On3.
According to 247Sports' rankings, Iheanacho is the No. 3 prospect in the nation and the No. 2 offensive tackle recruit in the class of 2026.
MORE: Oregon Ducks ‘Humongous’ Transfer Jamari Johnson Standing Out In Spring Football
MORE: Marcus Mariota Visits Eugene, Meets Oregon Ducks' Elite Running Back Recruit Tradarian Ball
MORE: Oregon Ducks Heated Receiver Competition: Evan Stewart, Malik Benson, Dakorien Moore
Lanning and his coaching staff have had success recruiting at Oregon, landing five-star recruits from around the country like wide receiver Dakorien Moore (Texas), defensive back Na'eem Offord (Alabama), and defensive back Trey McNutt (Ohio). Will the Ducks be able to pull Iheanacho out of Maryland?
The last five-star offensive lineman to commit to Oregon was offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr., who is now expected to be a first- or second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Conerly Jr.'s success is proof that Lanning, Terry, and the Ducks can develop elite offensive linemen.
In the class of 2026, Oregon is pushing for five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell in addition to Iheanacho. The Ducks hold a commitment from five-star offensive lineman Kodi Greene, but Lanning and his staff do not seem to be content landing only one elite offensive lineman in this recruiting cycle.
However, Lanning and the rest of Oregon's coaches are not the only ones recruiting Iheanacho to Eugene. Four-star running back Tradarian Ball committed to the Ducks in July of 2024, and he is hoping to have Iheanacho block for him.
Ball recently posted #Immanuel2Eugene as a way of peer recruiting the elite offensive lineman. Iheanacho responded, giving Ducks fans hopes that Oregon seriously has a chance of landing the Maryland recruit.