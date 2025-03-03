Maryland Terrapins Lead Oregon Ducks For Elite Recruit Immanuel Iheanacho
The Oregon Ducks hold the No. 2 recruiting class in the country in the 2026 cycle according to 247Sports. The Ducks were recently overtaken by the USC Trojans for the No. 1 class in the country, but Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the coaching staff are aiming to shoot back up to the top of the rankings.
Lanning and the Ducks are in hot pursuit of one of the top recruits in the 2026 recruiting class, Immanuel Iheanacho. The No. 2 offensive tackle and No. 3 player in the class according to 247Sports' composite rankings, Iheanacho has shown plenty of interest in the Ducks and would be a foundational piece to their 2026 class.
Iheanacho spoke with On3 about his visit plans, revealing that he currently has plans to be in Eugene, Oregon on March 14.
The Maryland native added that he has an early leader in his recruitment, but is still keeping his options open heading into the summer.
“Maryland is my No. 1. Oregon is my No. 2," Iheanacho said. "It’s kind of funny, I’m trying not to be indecisive. First I liked Georgia a lot then Oregon and Maryland now is my top school Oregon still excites me and still intrigues me. They’re the school I have the best relationship with."
Hudson Standish of 247Sports said that Iheanacho could become an immediate contributor to any program in the country right away.
"A supremely powerful offensive lineman who wears his verified 6-foot-6.5, 350-pound listing extremely well. Could potentially become an immediate impact player for a college football playoff contender in the run game. Should be viewed as an intriguing option at RT or IOL with plenty of long-term NFL Draft upside that pairs nicely with ready to contribute heft," Standish said.
Iheanacho has one crystal ball prediction logged to Maryland from 247Sports.
Despite being knocked off from having the No. 1 class in the 2026 recruiting cycle, the Ducks can still finish with the top class in the country. If Oregon is able to land Iheanacho, it would certainly boost them back to the top spot in the rankings.
Oregon's class is headlined by five 247Sports Top 100 players, including four of them inside the top 50. Four-star offensive tackle Kodi Greene is currently the top player in the class. He slots in as the No. 20 offensive tackle in the country and could rise with a big senior season.
If the Ducks are able to pair Greene and Iheanacho together, they could become cornerstones along the offense line for Oregon moving forward. Lanning and the coaching staff have also shown heavy interest in the nation's No. 1 prospect, Jackson Cantwell, who is the No. 1 offensive tackle in the country according to 247Sports.