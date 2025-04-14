Oregon Ducks' Traeshon Holden Addresses 'Stupid' Ohio State Buckeyes Spitting Incident
Former Oregon Ducks wide receiver Traeshon Holden is getting ready for the 2025 NFL Draft but the changes in his life aren't being limited to just his professional career.
Holden made headlines this past season for the wrong reasons after letting his emotions get the best of him during one of the biggest regular season games for the program in recent memory. The whole thing is a moment that Holden would like to put the incident past him and it appears he's been working on exactly that.
After seeing two social media users debate on X about the severity of Holden's action, he stepped in and made it clear that he's continuing to learn from his mistake.
"I haven't ever defended anyone spitting on nobody," the one user wrote,
"As you shouldn’t fam!," Holden responded. "Ya boy made a stupid mistake and been learning from it ever since and going to continue to grow and elevate as a man."
In the second quarter of Oregon's 32-31 win over the Ohio State Buckeyes in October, Holden spit on defensive back Davison Igbinosun after the end of a play. He was ejected and proceeded to slam his helmet to the ground in the tunnel to the locker room as a result.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Transfer Portal: Dana Altman Adds To Backcourt With Elite Guard TK Simpkins
MORE: Pittsburgh Steelers Fix Quarterback Need With Shedeur Sanders And Dillon Gabriel? NFL Draft
MORE: What New York Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu Said About $80 Million Practice Facility In Brooklyn
Holden had said in an apology during the season that he was "committed" to changing the way he handles his emotions. He did not appear in the team's game against Purdue less than a week after the win over Ohio State in what appeared to be a suspension.
"Moving forward, I am committed to making meaningful changes, not only in managing my emotions during competition but in setting a better example for my teammates and the broader community," Holden wrote. "I am determined to demonstrate growth and maturity, both on and off the field, and I hope to earn back the trust of those I've let down."
Oregon coach Dan Lanning said on that Monday following the game that there would be no tolerance for those kind of actions.
"Yeah, I mean, one, extremely disappointed with his actions within the game, you know, there's absolutely zero place for that in our program, zero place for that in football," Lanning said. "I reached out to coach (Ryan) Day, you know, expressed my frustration in that situation. I know Traeshon's extremely apologetic. He's embarrassed. He realizes how wrong he was in that moment. And we will handle some things internally. There is some discipline that exists there, but I'm going to leave that for us internally to handle and communicate."
Holden played the first two years of college at Alabama, where he tallied 46 catches for 570 yards and seven touchdowns. He arrived to Eugene in 2023 and became an immediate contributor in the passing game for former Duck quarterbacks Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel.