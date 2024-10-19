Was Oregon Ducks Receiver Traeshon Holden Suspended vs. Purdue Boilermakers?
It appears that the Oregon Ducks officially handled their internal punishment of wide receiver Traeshon Holden in Friday's 35-0 win over the Purdue Boilermakers.
Holden was ejected during the win over the Ohio State Buckeyes at Autzen Stadium last week after spitting on an opposing player. Oregon coach Dan Lanning said that the program would handle the situation internally. It's unlikely the team will ever release official word on the punishment severity, but it appears that came in the form of a suspension for the Purdue game. It's unclear if the punishment/suspension will be extended into next week's home game against the Illinois Fighting Illini.
Holden was seen on the sidelines with his pads on but did not record a stat. The Ducks offense was a well-oiled machine without him, as quarterback Dillon Gabriel finished 21 of 25 passing for 290 yards, two touchdowns and an interception while receivers Evan Stewart (four catches, 96 yards) and Tez Johnson (seven catches, 66 yards, one touchdown) led the way in the passing game.
After the win in West Lafayette, Holden hopped on social media to celebrate.
He released an apology after the win over the Buckeyes. In that game, he finished with one catch for 32 yards.
"Moving forward, I am committed to making meaningful changes, not only in managing my emotions during competition but in setting a better example for my teammates and the broader community," Holden wrote. "I am determined to demonstrate growth and maturity, both on and off the field, and I hope to earn back the trust of those I've let down."
Lanning said that he was "extremely disappointed" with Holden.
"Yeah, I mean, one, extremely disappointed with his actions within the game, you know, there's absolutely zero place for that in our program, zero place for that in football," Lanning said. "I reached out to coach (Ryan) Day, you know, expressed my frustration in that situation. I know Traeshon's extremely apologetic. He's embarrassed. He realizes how wrong he was in that moment. And we will handle some things internally. There is some discipline that exists there, but I'm going to leave that for us internally to handle and communicate."
This season, Holden has tallied 20 catches for 306 yards and three touchdowns. A transfer from Alabama during the 2023 offseason, he finished with 37 grabs for 452 yards and seven total touchdowns in his first year with the Ducks last season.
MORE: What Purdue Boilermakers Coach Ryan Walters Said After Loss to Oregon Ducks
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning: Internal Discipline For Traeshon Holden's Ejection?
MORE: Questionable Officiating In Oregon Ducks, Purdue Boilermakers: Jordan James Touchdown
MORE: Oregon Ducks Crush Purdue Boilermakers, 35-0: First Shutout in Decades
MORE: Kirk Herbstreit Ranks Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning After Beating Ohio State
MORE: What Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Said After Beating Purdue: 'We Need To Tackle Better'
MORE: Oregon Ducks 'Great Chance' To Land 5-Star Recruit Jahkeem Stewart Over LSU, USC, Ohio State?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Injury Update: Terrance Ferguson Appendix Removed, Timeline For Return?