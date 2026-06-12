One Oregon Ducks Transfer With Breakout Potential Flying Under the Radar

The Oregon Ducks’ secondary is set to return key players in 2026, such as cornerbacks Brandon Finney Jr. and Ify Obidegwu, and safety Aaron Flowers. While coach Dan Lanning did bring Minnesota Golden Gophers transfer Koi Perich to fill the void left by safety Dillon Thieneman, cornerback Jadon Canady is another 2025 starter who exited for the NFL Draft.

Among the additions Lanning and defensive coordinator Chris Hampton brought in was transfer defensive back Carl Williams IV. Williams enters his junior season at Oregon, where he could be the Ducks’ next breakout transfer.

The Opportunity for Transfer Carl Williams IV to Break Out

Sep 6, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears safety Carl Williams IV (5) lines up during the game between the SMU Mustangs and the Baylor Bears at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Williams started his collegiate career with the Baylor Bears, where he impressed as a true freshman playing at STAR. Williams recorded 21 tackles, two pass deflections, a forced fumble and an interception in his first season in 2023.

He improved his tackles total to 35 in 2024, adding a pass deflection, a forced fumble and his first career sack. His 2025 season, however, featured just one game, as he battled lingering injuries.

Coming off a season derailed by injuries, Williams has the opportunity to seize a notable role on Oregon’s defense. The open starting spot previously occupied by Canady leaves an opportunity for the taking, but Williams will be competing for snaps in a deep secondary unit.

Oregon Ducks’ Secondary Depth

Nov 2, 2024; Waco, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover (10) runs the ball aganst Baylor Bears safety Carl Williams IV (15) during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Outside of Finney, Obidegwu, Perich and Flowers, who are projected to start, Lanning has no shortage of playmakers in his secondary. Cornerback Davon Benjamin and safeties Jett Washington and Xavier Lherisse are the true freshmen coming in with chances of earning big roles.

Then there’s safety Peyton Woodyard, who returns as a top option with experience. Trey McNutt, Na’eem Offord and Dorian Brew are all young players with breakout opportunities.

Sep 16, 2023; Waco, Texas, USA; Long Island Sharks running back Pat Bowen (4) is tackled by Baylor Bears cornerback Carl Williams IV (15) during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

But Williams could follow a similar path to the one recent Oregon stars – like Canady and Thieneman – who were transfers took. Canady and Thieneman were both one-year transfers who ended up being NFL Draft selections after their time in Eugene.

If Williams has a healthy season and can break out in the Big Ten, he could see a similar fate after one or two seasons. Even without the experience in the Oregon system that some of the other secondary options had, Williams has proved that he can impact games at the Power Four level.

How Work Ethic Sets Carl Williams IV Apart

Sep 6, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears safety Carl Williams IV (5) lines up during the game between the SMU Mustangs and the Baylor Bears at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Following one of the Ducks’ spring practices, Hampton spoke about one of the program’s new pieces of technology, the Monarc Machine, which helps athletes work out on their own in the catching game.

During Hampton’s answer about the Monarc Machine, he singled out Williams’ work ethic.

“We talked about that at our first scrimmage that we left a lot of opportunities on the field, dropped some passes, dropped some interceptions, whatever the case may be. And those guys are really attacking it,” Hampton said.

New co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Chris Hampton, right, joins the first practice of spring for Oregon football as they prepare for the 2023 season. Eug 031623 Uo Spring Fb 06 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

“Like I just left off the field. I was out after Coach (Drew) Mehringer, and there’s a lot of guys out there on the Monarc now getting working,” he continued. “Carl Williams gets 300 catches a day. And so hopefully that pays off for him, but I know he does 300 every day, seven days a week.”

If Williams is putting in the extra work to get reps – and enough to get a shoutout from his new defensive coordinator – that seems like a good sign for Oregon. Defensive backs like Finney and Perich are garnering plenty of offseason attention, while Williams is someone who’s flown more under the radar. If he’s able to work toward a standout season, the Ducks’ secondary may become an increasingly unstoppable force in the Big Ten.

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