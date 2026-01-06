Oregon Ducks Receive Rough Transfer News After Running Back Injury Report

Oregon Ducks running back Jayden Limar is set to enter the transfer portal, leaving a gap in the team’s roster. The junior, who earned team captain honors for the matchups against Oregon State and Washington, has been a key leader both on and off the field.

Limar's departure comes at a particularly challenging time for the Ducks, who are also facing a critical injury at the running back position. Per Aaron Fentress of The Oregonian, true freshman Jordon Davison suffered a broken clavicle and is likely unavailable for the rest of the CFP.

Both pieces of news come just days before Oregon's game against No. 1 Indiana in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Peach Bowl.

Sep 27, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison (0) reacts after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Impact Of Jayden Limar's Transfer Decision

As a junior in 2025, Limar was the Ducks’ fourth running back, playing behind sixth-year senior Noah Whittington, Davison and fellow true freshman Dierre Hill Jr. Limar made the most of his opportunities, rushing 46 times for 262 yards and three touchdowns while adding 11 receptions for 75 yards. His season, however, was limited to just six games due to an injury.

Looking ahead, with Hill and Davison expected to return next season, Limar has opted to enter the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining.

Oregon Ducks running back Jayden Limar rallies teammates as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers Sept. 20, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 5-foot-11, 205-pound Limar’s exit not only impacts depth at the position but also removes a seasoned playmaker and locker room presence. Over his time at Oregon, he contributed not just with rushing yards and touchdowns, but also with leadership during high-stakes games, making him a central figure in the Ducks’ recent successes.

In the heat of the most important part of the season, Oregon coach Dan Lanning's Ducks will now face the dual challenge of replacing both his production on the field and the leadership qualities that helped guide the team through a demanding season.

The Ducks could be potentially without Limar and Davison against Indiana, with a trip to the National Championship game on the line. However, a player can still play for their current team after entering the transfer portal so there is a chance that Limar might still see the field on Friday.

Was just told by a source that Oregon RB Jordon Davison has a broken clavicle. He will VERY LIKELY not play for the rest of the playoffs. #GoDucks



That second part is not confirmed but it's difficult to imagine an RB playing with a broken clavicle. However, he did finish the… pic.twitter.com/iT14xetSMD — Aaron J. Fentress (@AaronJFentress) January 6, 2026

Oregon Coach Dan Lanning's Previous Comments On Limar

Oregon’s Jayden Limar, left, breaks for a big gain against Oklahoma State during the first quarter at Autzen. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A former four-star recruit, Limar earned praise from Lanning earlier this season as a player who embody's the program's traits.

“Every year, once his role and his opportunity continue to grow, and I said, just keep working it and it’s going to come,” Lanning said in September. “And this year has come. He's a player that we know what to expect from him when he steps on the field. He does his job, he does his assignment, he works extremely hard. He expects a lot of his teammates.”

“We actually gave an award to Jayden earlier today talking about like this is, to me, the embodiment of what our team is,” Lanning said during his Monday press conference. “I think he played 15 snaps on special teams, 24 snaps on offense. One of his best plays of the day was a block that he had on an inside run play. We’re running down on kickoff, dynamic piece of our PBR (punt block return) team and our KOR (kickoff return) unit, like, he's done a lot of things right.”

Oregon coach Dan Lanning greets Fighting Ducks running back Jayden Limar before the game as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lanning has pointed to Limar repeatedly as a player who embodies what it means to be a Duck. Limar said after the program’s victory over Oklahoma State that the praise means a lot to him.

“I pride myself on just treating everyone the same and loving every single player that I'm out there with, whether you play or you don't, I’m gonna talk to you,” Limar said. “And I just pride myself on that, just being friendly to everyone, treating everyone the same way, regardless of if they play or they don't. I really don't care. You're my teammate. You're my brother. I'm gonna love on everyone the exact same.”

Limar will certainly be missed in the Ducks program as he looks for an opportunity elsewhere.