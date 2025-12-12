Oregon Ducks Transfer Portal Tracker: Can Dan Lanning Keep His Streak Alive?

The Oregon Ducks are getting ready for their first round College Football Playoff matchup against the James Madison Dukes on Dec. 20 at Autzen Stadium. Even with the Ducks being in the mix to bring home a national title, the transfer portal is not stopping. Two Ducks have entered the portal so far.

Here is the complete transfer portal tracker for coach Dan Lanning’s Ducks.

Oregon Ducks Transfer Portal Tracker

Oct 25, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning encourages players during warm ups before a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks are wearing uniforms celebrating the Grateful Dead. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

1. Dakota Fields, Cornerback

Dakota Fields signed with the Ducks as a member of their 2024 recruiting class. He did not play in 2024 and used a redshirt. In the middle of the 2025 season, Fields left the program with the intention of entering the transfer portal. Her is rated as a three star transfer.

2. Jahlil Florence, Cornerback

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Jahlil Florence (6) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Florence had been with the Oregon Ducks since 2022, the first year Dan Lanning became the head coach. In November of this season, Florence announced he would be entering the portal. After playing in 19 games his first two seasons in Eugene, he struggled to stay on the field due to injury and only saw limited action, primarily on special teams in 2025. He is rated as a three star transfer.

Oregon's Past Portal Success

Nov 29, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) celebrates with fans after Oregon defeated the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Oregon hasn't relied on the portal as much as some teams as they have continuously had top tier recruiting classes. The Ducks have yet to lose a starter in the portal since Lanning took over, as he told Oregon Ducks on SI's Bri Amaranthus earlier this year.



"I'm really proud going into year four as the head coach here, we haven't lost a starter to the transfer portal," Lanning said.

The Ducks also been able to make some key aquisitions in the portal. Most notably, at the quarterback position.

In Lanning's tenure, Oregon's starting quarterbacks have all been from the transfer portal; Bo Nix, Dillon Gabriel, and now Dante Moore. Nix transferred from the Auburn Tigers to Oregon in 2022. He was the quarterback for two seasons in Eugene, leading the Ducks to back to back seasons with double digit wins while being a Heisman trophy finalist in 2023.

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, a former Oregon quarterback, left, and Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, right, take a picture with Oregon offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Will Stein during the Oregon football’s Pro Day Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After Nix entered the 2024 NFL Draft, the Ducks landed Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel in the transfer portal. Gabriel had one year left of college eligibility and made the most of it. In his final year in Eugene, Oregon won the Big Ten championship and Gabriel was named a Heisman trophy finalist.

After Gabriel, Oregon turned to Dante Moore. Moore had transferred to Oregon after his freshman season with the UCLA Bruins in 2023. He sat behind Gabriel in 2024 before getting the starting nod in 2025. Moore has been excellent and has the Ducks as the No. 5 team in the College Football Playoff. He is also flying up NFL Draft boards, with some mock drafts (Field Yates of ESPN) having him as high as the No. 2 overall selection.