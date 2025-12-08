Dan Lanning Addresses Oregon's Potential Playoff Travel Schedule

The No. 5 Oregon Ducks will take on the No. 12 James Madison Dukes in the first round of the College Football Playoff. With the path to a national championship set, the Ducks may have a challenging travel schedule ahead if they are able to continue winning.

While Oregon kicks off the playoff at Autzen Stadium, the Ducks will have to travel across the country as they progress in the postseason. Oregon coach Dan Lanning addressed the amount of traveling the team will likely have to do during the postseason.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks during the coaches press conference in Los Angeles Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, ahead of the Rose Bowl.

“If anybody's prepared for it, it's us. We've done it a lot, and I think we travel really well. We'll try to keep the routine as simple as possible, as much like normal games that we've done in the past. But before we ever get to that point, we got to take care of business here,” Lanning said.

With the move from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten, Oregon has had to travel much more in the past two seasons. The Ducks led the Big Ten in most miles traveled during the regular season with 8,128.

Oregon was undefeated on the road this season, which included trips to Penn State and Rutgers. While Oregon may have a tough traveling schedule, the regular season helped prepare them for what is to come.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning smiles before the game against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Oregon’s Hypothetical Playoff Path

The Oregon Ducks will kick off their postseason run at home against the James Madison Duke on Dec. 20 at 4:30 p.m. PT. The game will be the Ducks’ first playoff match at Autzen Stadium.

“I think this is an opportunity for the whole world to kind of see a little bit about what makes Autzen special. So, I'm anticipating that energy and enthusiasm there. I think we all got to see some cool games last year in a similar format. So, I think that'll be a special opportunity to peel back the layers and let people see what makes this place so special,” Lanning said about hosting a CFP game.

The Ducks are favored against James Madison, and if they win, Oregon will move on to face the No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Capital One Orange Bowl.

Nov 8, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) runs off the field after the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The Orange Bowl is held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida at 9 a.m. PT. The Ducks have had early kickoffs this season, such as against the Northwestern Wildcats, but bowl game prep is expected to be different with classes no longer in session by then.

If Oregon defeats Texas Tech, the Ducks would next play in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, in Atlanta, Georgia. The Ducks would play the winner of the Rose Bowl, which could be the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana is the only team to defeat Oregon in the regular season.

The Hoosiers will play the winner of the No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners and No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl.

Nov 8, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning enters Kinnick Stadium before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The national championship will be held in Miami on Jan. 19. The Ducks have a long ways to go, but if Oregon moves on from the first round, their next potential three games will be in either Georgia or Florida. Not a short trip for the Pacific Northwest team.

While one of the main topics of conversation when the Pac-12 teams joined the Big Ten was the amount of traveling the teams would have to do, it may be why the Oregon Ducks are well prepared for their playoff run.

Before Oregon can worry about traveling, the Ducks have to focus on the Dukes and winning the first playoff matchup held at Autzen Stadium.

