Dante Moore Gives NFL Draft Status Update Before College Football Playoff

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore has been among the best quarterbacks in college football this season. He has helped lead Oregon to the No. 5 ranking in the College Football Playoff 12-team bracket. The Ducks have a first round matchup against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium on Dec. 20.

A question going forward is will Moore enter the 2026 NFL Draft or return to Eugene for another season?

Dante Moore Undecided on 2026 NFL Draft

Dante Moore was asked by reporters on Monday if he had come to a decision regarding entering the draft.

“There’s not a decision yet. I don’t know,” Moore said. "I’m just glad to be here and play JMU this upcoming week.”

In most mock drafts, Moore is going as high as No. 2 overall could even get up to No.1. In CBS Sports’ most recent mock draft, they have Moore being selected No. 2 overall by the Las Vegas Raiders. The No. 1 pick in this mock was Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who just brought home the 2025 Heisman Trophy and has his Hoosiers as the No. 1 team in the country.

This will be a difficult decision for Moore to make as he can’t raise his stock much higher than it is now even if he comes back for another year. He’ll have to decide if he thinks it would be a better long term decision to come back to school for another year of development before going pro in 2027.

For Oregon, they would no doubt love for Moore to return as he has looked like the class of 2023 five-star recruit that he was out of high school. Moore’s career began as a freshman in 2023 with the UCLA Bruins. He transferred to Oregon that following offseason after a tough freshman year.

Moore sat behind Dillon Gabriel as a backup in 2024. The year behind Gabriel learning the system has paid off. Moore has started all 12 games this year for Oregon and has thrown for 2,773 yards, 24 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Oregon is 11-1.

Ducks With Quarterback Options

If Moore decides to go to the NFL, Oregon will have to look for a new quarterback. It would mean they would have a fourth different starter in four straight seasons; Bo Nix in 2023, Gabriel in 2024, Moore in 2025, and someone else in 2026.

One name on the roster that could be in the running to start next year if Moore leaves in Akili Smith Jr. Smith was a four-star recruit that signed with Oregon as a member of their 2025 recruiting class.

There are also a handful of big names around the country that have entered the transfer portal, like Sam Leavitt, Dylan Raiola, Aiden Chiles, and DJ Lagway.

Before any questions about Moore are answered, the Ducks have work to do if they want to make a playoff run.