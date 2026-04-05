Tony Tuioti Sends Strong Message About Oregon Ducks Transfer Portal Additions

In some of the Oregon Ducks' best seasons under coach Dan Lanning, their high-powered offense has led the way for the Ducks. However, what was once considered an afterthought for the Ducks, defense has now become a critical role in Oregon’s recent success. During the last two seasons, which featured appearances in the College Football Playoff, Oregon's defense was among the most dominant in the country.

Under new defensive coordinator Chris Hampton, the Ducks' defensive approach is expected to remain as they enter the 2026 season, aiming to win their first national championship in program history. While many position groups on Oregon’s defense have led to their overall team success, the Ducks' defensive line could be an X-factor next season.

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In addition to the return of defensive tackles Bear Alexander and A’Mauri Washington, Oregon’s defensive line brings in two talented players from the transfer portal, with North Carolina defensive lineman D’Antre Robinson and Louisiana Monroe defensive lineman Jerome Simmons.

Simmons is a 6-4, 330-pound defensive lineman who finished with 10 total tackles last season and a pass deflection. Meanwhile, Robinson is another big body that the Ducks add to their defensive front. Robinson is also 6-4 and 315 pounds, previously playing in both the ACC and SEC.

Following Saturday’s spring practice, Oregon defensive line coach Tony Tuioti spoke about the addition of Simmons and Robinson and what they can bring to the Ducks' defensive line entering the 2026 season.

What Tony Tuioti Said

Oregon defensive line coach Tony Tuioti leads practice with the Ducks Thursday, April 20, 2023 at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. Sports Spring Football | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

On Defensive Line Addition D’Antre Robinson:

Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Isaiah Johnson (94) celebrtates with defensive tackle D'Antre Robinson (6) after making a sack in the second quarer at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“D’Antre has been a really good addition to us. He’s a big body that’s athletic. He can run. He’s been to a few programs before he came here. It’s just like a lot of the other guys that have come here. We got to be able to delete some of the other things that were bad habits that they created, and try to download some good ones for them that they can use to help them, put them in a situation where they can win,” Tuioti said.

“You look at Jerome Simmons, another big body type for us. It’s hard to find big bodies, especially in the situation we were in, by the time we’re done with the season, looking at some guys to fill up our roster. He adds that to our depth, so really good with him,” Tuioti said.

Why the Oregon Ducks Added D'Antre Robinson and Jerome Simmons:

Nov 30, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida Gators defensive lineman D'Antre Robinson (35) celebrates a fumble recovery during the first half against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

“You want to have guys that can play the run and be stout, especially in this conference. You can’t have enough big bodies in the run game. A lot of teams that are playing deep in the playoffs, like depth is so important, and the biggest thing for us is, how can we find guys that have certain traits?” Tuioti said.

“Want to find guys that can be physical at the point of attack, but also be able to rush the passer, and we’ve had those kinds of guys in the past, and they fit those similar traits in body type. So D’Antre does a really good job of being able to play with his hands and striking blocks and playing combination blocks. Going back and just watching his tape, and then he’s also athletic enough to be able to win and push the pocket inside,” Tuioti continued.

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