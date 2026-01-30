Late-Addition Running Back Lands In Perfect Spot To Thrive At Oregon

Former Colorado Buffaloes running back Simeon Price committed to the Oregon Ducks out of the transfer portal on Thursday night.

In just four games, Price finished the season with 21 carries for 143 yards and two touchdowns in a Colorado offense that sometimes struggled to run the ball effectively. He received a medical redshirt, granting him a sixth season of eligibility, and Price has decided to spend it in Eugene, Oregon.

Why Simeon Price Will Thrive With Oregon

Price started his college career with Mississippi State, and in 2022 he ran for 150 yards on 30 attempts, but he also flashed his ability as a receiver out of the backfield. Price finished that season with 13 catches for 112 yards.

Now, he joins an Oregon running back room led by true sophomores Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. At 6-0, 215, Price brings a unique change-of-pace to the Ducks, a team that already has a complementary duo in Davison and Hill Jr. However, Price also brings experience to the position group.

With Oregon's running back depth becoming a concern towards the end of the postseason, the Ducks' inexperienced running backs were sometimes exposed in pass protection. Can Price's experience shore up these issues?

Price is the 13th portal prospect to commit to Oregon, joining some high-profile transfers like quarterback Dylan Raiola, safety Koi Perich, tight end Andrew Olesh, cornerback Aaron Scott Jr., and more.

Oregon Ducks Bolster Running Back Depth

Oregon's running back room was a highlight of the 2025 season until it wasn't. Freshmen Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. both had breakout years and cemented themselves as some of the best running backs on the Ducks' roster to go along with veteran running back Noah Whittington.

However, after injuries to Whittington and Davison, combined with multiple Oregon running backs entering the transfer portal, the Ducks were extremely thin at the position during the College Football Playoff semifinals against the Indiana Hoosiers.

With concerning running back depth heading into the Peach Bowl against Indiana, Oregon running back Jay Harris suited up for the Ducks despite having already entered the transfer portal. Additionally, Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks moved two defensive players over to the other side of the ball. ESPN's Katie George reported on SportsCenter that Oregon safety Kilohana Haasenritter and linebacker Brayden Platt both got reps at running back in practice leading up to CFP semifinals.

Ultimately, however, the running back depth likely wasn't the issue for Oregon against Indiana, the eventual national campions. Ducks quarterback Dante Moore threw a pick-six on the first play of the game, and the Hoosiers never looked back.

With former Duck running backs like Harris, Jayden Limar, and Makhi Hughes all entering the portal, Oregon's running back room is likely going to be led by Davison, Hill Jr., and Price in 2026. Meanwhile, true freshman Tradarian Ball will also compete for carries.

