Oregon Ducks True Freshman Highlighted as Immediate Impact Recruit

The Oregon Ducks have a ton of talent when it comes to their 2026 roster. They have had many key additions on the offensive and defensive side of the ball from both the transfer portal and the high school scene, which is where the majority of their talent is coming from.

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning is one of the better coaches in the nation when it comes to high school recruiting, and the Ducks signed four five-stars in the class of 2026. One of the incoming freshmen who has the chance to make an immediate impact is Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jalen Lott. He is someone who was recently scouted by ESPN's Craig Haubert and Tom Luginbill.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks Freshman Jalen Lott Receives High Praise

"Lott is similar to current Duck Evan Stewart in size and skill set. Lott can run and make people miss in space. Oregon is feared offensively because of its personnel and the issues its tempo and wide formations create, and the Ducks return Dakorien Moore, Stewart, and Jeremiah McClellan -- all at their best with the ball in their hands," ESPN reporters Craig Haubert and Tom Luginbill stated.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning on the field prior to the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Oregon Ducks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

"Lott is likely to start in the slot and could produce as a return man given his open-field traits. He can stretch the field vertically, work crossers off play-action and turn bubble screens and quick passes into explosive plays. In an offense that spreads targets around and schemes free access throws, his suddenness and yards-after-catch ability give him a clear role right away," Haubert and Luginbill continued.

Lott is a gifted route runner from the state of Texas, as he is one of the better players coming out of his area. He is from the city of Lucas, Texas, as he attended Panther Creek High School.

Lott has a ton of quality traits, but his ability to be in the slot is a huge deal. This will allow him to see the field in many different sets, and he will be a contributor for the Ducks at an early age. This is something the Ducks seemingly take pride in, as they have been one of the better teams at developing young talent and letting the talent see the field early.

Despite not arriving on campus as an early enrollee, Lott is still expected to be a contributor at receiver as a true freshman.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning sticks his tongue out to catch the rain as the No. 6 Oregon Ducks host California Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

If the Ducks continue to grow as one of the better high school recruiting teams, they will be set for multiple years, while other years will be set for more short-term options with the transfer portal. Getting these guys involved at a young age is key to success.

Some of the best wide receivers in the country played early, including Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith, Tennessee Volunteers' Braylon Staley, and Alabama's Ryan Coleman-Williams. This has been the key to any success that comes with developing talent, especially in an age where players will jump over to the transfer portal early in their careers.