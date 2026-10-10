Oregon Ducks vs UCLA Bruins: Three Bold Predictions

No. 13 Oregon (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) plays host to No. 21 UCLA (4-0, 2-0 Big Ten) at Autzen Stadium on Saturday in a matchup of former Pac-12 rivals that pits the Ducks’ No. 3 passing offense against the Bruins’ No. 4 rushing offense.

First-year UCLA coach Bob Chesney brings his undefeated squad into Eugene to square off against an Oregon team coming off a bye with a spot atop the Big Ten on the line.

Sep 28, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Jay Toia tackles Oregon Ducks running back Jayden Limar at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Can the Ducks’ offense click for some personal milestones? Will UCLA’s discipline present issues and can Oregon avoid another second-quarter slide?

Here are three bold predictions for Saturday’s Ducks-Bruins contest.

Dylan Raiola Goes for 300 Yards

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola celebrates a touchdown by Oregon running back Dierre Hill Jr. as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Quarterback Dylan Raiola is off to an impressive start with Oregon, throwing for 413 yards and five touchdowns in his first two games, while securing the Ducks’ upset win over then-No. 12 USC.

Saturday’s game against UCLA, however, will be the junior’s first start with the Ducks in what should amount to his first full game under center for coach Dan Lanning’s program.

The Nebraska transfer threw for a pair of 300-yard games with the Cornhuskers, both last year, against Akron (364 yards) and Michigan (308 yards). He now inherits an Oregon offense from injured quarterback Dante Moore that ranks No. 3 nationally (346.5 yards per game). UCLA, conversely, has struggled to contain the opposing quarterbacks, surrendering 225.8 yards per contest.

Despite the aerial prowess between Moore and Raiola, who have not thrown an interception yet this season, only one Oregon wide receiver has posted a 100-yard performance this season. Tight end Jamari Johnson hauled in 119 yards against the Trojans. Wide receivers Evan Stewart, Dakorien Moore and Messiah Hampton are all poised for a breakout game.

Prediction: Raiola throws for his third career 300-yard game, while either Stewart, Hampton or Dakorien Moore joins wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (150 yards versus Boise State) as the only Oregon wide receivers to eclipse the century mark.

UCLA Bruins Get Flagged 10-Plus Times

Sep 26, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Madden Iamaleava attempts to recover the ball after fumbling the snap against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Discipline has been an issue for Chesney’s Bruins.

Refs have flagged UCLA 40 times through the team’s first four games for 343 yards. At 10.0 penalties per game, at an average of 85.8 penalty yards, the Bruins rank No. 133 out of the 138 teams in the FBS.

It’s even worse on the road where UCLA has been whistled 20 times for 170 in two games. None of those venues had the decibel level that Autzen will on Saturday.

Prediction: That menacing crowd combined with the Ducks’ No. 1 third down defense in the nation frustrates the Bruins, who commit 12 penalties, the same amount they were flagged for against California and Purdue.

Oregon Ducks Post 24-Plus Second-Half Points

Sep 18, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore celebrates with wide receiver Evan Stewart after throwing a touchdown pass against the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Simply put, Dan Lanning's squad has been a second half team this season after shaking off a peculiar pattern of second-quarter slides.

The Ducks have scored 62 second-half points in three FBS games, including 20 points vs. No. 23 Boise State, 14 versus No. 18 Oklahoma State and 28 versus No. 19 USC.

Oregon was outscored 51-44 in the first halves of those three FBS games, but outscored those teams 62-42 in the second half.

Prediction: Oregon survives the second quarter, where the Ducks have given up 41 of their 93 points this season. Dan Lanning’s squad puts the foot on the gas coming out of the break and not even UCLA’s elite run game can keep pace as the Ducks put an additional 24-plus points on the scoreboard.

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