Oregon Ducks Updated National Championship Odds Before Crucial Iowa Game

The Oregon Ducks are set to play the Iowa Hawkeyes in a crucial Big Ten matchup that will have College Football Playoff implications. What are Oregon's betting odds to win the National Championship this season?

Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Dante Moore Dakorien Moore Big Ten College Football Playoff Rankings Iowa Hawkeyes schedule indiana / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
The Oregon Ducks come off a week 10 bye, but while they were resting and preparing for their road trip to Iowa City, there was plenty of movement in the national championship odds for other programs. Iowa enters the matchup ranked No. 20 in the College Football Playoff rankings, while Oregon sits at No. 9.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning answers questions during a Rose Bowl press conference in Los Angeles on Dec. 31, 2024. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks’ odds did not change during their bye week. According to BetMGM, the Ducks’ College Football Playoff national championship odds still sit at +1000, the same place they sat after the Ducks' 21-7 win over Wisconsin. Entering the game against Wisconsin, the Ducks were around +1200 across betting sites. The Ducks were +900 odds prior to the 2025 season. 

Although the Ducks’ odds did not change, they are now tied for fourth for best odds to win it all, a big boost from being tied for sixth after their victory over Wisconsin at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks are tied with Notre Dame for the best odds. Ohio State saw their odds rise from +250 to +200 after their win over Penn State and remains the favorite to win the national championship. Indiana has +500 odds and Alabama has +700 odds to win it all. 

The Big Ten has three teams that currently sit in the top-10 for odds to win the national championship.

Ohio State +200

Indiana +500

Alabama +700

Oregon +1000

Notre Dame +1000

Texas A&M +1100

Georgia +1300

Ole Miss +2000

Texas Tech +2500

Texas +3000

The Ducks will have a chance to boost their odds in the coming weeks. Oregon goes on the road to play Iowa and will finish their season with two ranked teams as well. The USC Trojans were ranked at No. 20 while the Washington Huskies were ranked at No. 23.

Oregon Ducks' Odds Could Depend On Ohio State And Indiana

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning departs during ESPN’s “College GameDay” on the campus of the University of Oregon on Oct. 11, 2025, in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The other way the Ducks could see their odds receive a change is if Indiana or Ohio State slip up in the coming weeks. Indiana does not play a ranked opponent for the rest of the regular season, and Ohio State’s only ranked team remaining is Michigan, who was ranked at No. 21 in the CFP rankings. Conversely, Ohio State slipping up and Indiana winning out would help the Ducks' case to reach the CFP, as Indiana would most likely take the No. 1 spot, giving the Ducks the best loss in the country. 

Oregon only saw a -200 odds change after their win over Wisconsin. A win over No. 20 Iowa would most likely boost their odds by another -100 or so.  Should the Ducks lose another game in the regular season this year, it’s possible they would miss the College Football Playoff altogether.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. 
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER. 

