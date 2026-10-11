UCLA Coach Bob Chesney Comments on Emotions of Upset Win Over Oregon

EUGENE - Before exiting the field as the No. 21 UCLA Bruins clinched a tightly-contested 17-15 win against the No. 13 Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium, Bruins coach Bob Chesney looked around the stadium one last time.

During his postgame press conference, Chesney revealed that he was savoring the moment, and reflecting on how less than a year ago, Chesney faced a different story with his then-team, the James Madison Dukes.

UCLA head coach Bob Chesney takes a timeout as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bob Chesney Talks Moments After Win Against Oregon Ducks

"Just, you know, just I was here before. You know, we were here last year. We ended our season and [they] sent us home, and it was just want to take a second and just feel it and see it one more time before I walked out of the building," Chesney said.

From a JMU loss of 51-34 in Jan. of 2025, to a two-point victory in which the Bruins led a majority of the game must've been a sweet taste for Chesney, who's undefeated UCLA squad put up 345 total yards against the Ducks with 140 rushing yards compared to Oregon's 73 rushing yards from this contest.

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Brock Thomas (12) makes a pass during the fourth quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fighting Through Errors On The Bruins' Side

For Chesney and the Bruins, the game wasn't perfect by any means. Between the seven injury timeouts for Bruins players, quarterback Nico Imaleava's two interceptions before leaving the game with an injury himself, and several missed opportunities like a 27-yard blocked field goal by Matayo Uiagalelei in the second quarter. Chesney admitted the Bruins left more on the table than he would've liked.

"No, it's just a you know, a tight game against a phenomenal opponent, as you all know. Disappointed in the first half. To be honest with you, just really disappointed with how many opportunities you know we left out there, but also like the plays that we made," Chesney said. "Dropping the ball when we're backing in zone. The, you know, the whatever the other one was. I can't remember."

"That blocked field goal, just things that can't happen. Right, we can't put ourselves in those situations when we did, and I thought that got this game really close at halftime. I don't think it had to be that close. I thought we did a really good job of frustrating the quarterback," Chesney added.

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Aidan Mizell (1) and team mates celebrate the win against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Limiting Oregon's Two Point Plays

One aspect that opened and closed Oregon's scoring was failing on two-point conversions, which Chesney ellaborated more on being able to tell what the Ducks were planning.

"On the two-point play? Yeah. Well, you know they went for the rebuttal earlier and missed that one, right? And then they come out for the second one that now they need to have, and you know we put ourselves in a spot right there where it ended up being face pass, clear as can be," Chesney said.

"Probably another RPO draw for the quarterback to the receivers, and at the same point in time, he pulls the ball down to stop him. But it's a face pass. Then you come back out, and now you're on the yard and a half line. You know they're going to run it, and I think the odds of keeper running a two point play on the ground is like 65 percent or something crazy compared to throwing the ball, and now you're half the distance," Chesney added.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, talks with UCLA head coach Bob Chesney before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bob Chesney Gives Props To Brock Thomas

Between breaking down the successes and missed opportunities for the Bruins in their first win at Autzen Stadium since 2004, Chesney also shouted out backup quarterback and fifth-year senior Brock Thomas, who came in for junior Dylan Raiola in the fourth quarter.

"I thought our defensive ends, our defensive line, did a great job getting a hold of and getting around this quarterback. I thought that their guy did a great job. You know, the young kid that came in," Chesney said. "He took some hits. Got up, picked himself up off the mat. Just kept doing what he needed to do. But I do like the game plan we had going."

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