We're getting close to game day, which means it's time to roll out our score predictions for Oregon vs. Arizona. The Ducks are searching for an important win heading into their bye week, while the Wildcats are looking for an upset win to stir the pot.

Graham Metzker

Oregon 46 Arizona 38

There's some reason for concern ahead of Oregon’s sixth game of the season.

For starters, the Ducks haven't won in Tucson since 2011. And the games they've lost in Arizona Stadium haven’t been particularly close – with the Wildcats winning by an average of 27.5 points.

Focusing on the present, the 2022 Arizona Wildcats have the second-best passing offense in the Pac-12 and have scored at least 30 points in all but one game. That’s all thanks to Washington State-transfer quarterback Jayden de Laura, who’s thrown for more than 400 yards in consecutive outings, and a ridiculous wide receiver core with Jacob Cowling and freshman Tetairoa McMillan.

But the Ducks are just too hot right now. The Ducks had 14 penalties called against them in the Stanford game last Saturday, and still managed to win comfortably and hold the Cardinal to 127 rushing yards.

Add to that a versatile Oregon offense that can beat you in the air or on the ground, as seen with Bo Nix’s 141 rushing yards and two touchdowns against Stanford, and I have a hard time seeing Arizona getting within striking range.

I think both teams run up the score late at night in the desert, but Oregon’s offensive firepower is too much for Arizona. The Ducks will win and head into their bye-week awaiting the UCLA Bruins.

Eric Berniker

Oregon 54 Arizona 45

In the last two weeks Bo Nix has set his career records in passing (428 at Washington State) and rushing (141 last week against Stanford) and has progressively shown more control of the Oregon offense.

The Wildcats enter Saturday’s contest with the second-highest rated passing defense in the Pac-12, allowing only 187.4 yards per game through the air, however they rank second to last in rushing defense, giving up 213.4 yards per game.

The Ducks ran for a whopping 351 yards last week in a rushing attack that was headed by Mar’Keise 'Bucky' Irving before Nix started pulling the read option and gashed the Cardinal.

The Ducks have had no problems driving the field however their only issues have existed in the red zone, where they've failed to find the end zone early in games, typically figuring it out by the second quarter.

Jayden de Laura leads the Pac-12’s No. 2 passing attack, averaging 340 yards per game and the Ducks give up more passing yards than anyone else in the Pac at 282.2, which makes me think this game has potential to be a shootout.

I like the Ducks continuing to drive the field and figuring out some of their red-zone woes.

Josh Parker

Oregon 41 Arizona 21

The Wildcats are a team that has seen drastic improvement from last season with a team record of 3-2.

Oregon will have another explosive offense that's strong in the passing game with a great quarterback and even better receivers. The Ducks are a work in progress defending the pass and have proven to be vulnerable through the air.

Arizona has played a mixture of teams this season, having wins against one mountain west team (San Diego State), the No. 1 FCS school (North Dakota State) and Colorado, who has been struggling this season. This will be the Wildcats' first big-time conference game against a Ducks team looking to get another road win.

If Oregon wants to have their way this week against Arizona the defense has to come lights out in their first series to set the tone and allow the team to feed off of that. The Oregon offense will have to execute better in the red zone while keeping their run game solid like it has been all season.

The Ducks will come out the winners this Saturday on the road, which will lead them into the bye week where an exciting UCLA team waits for them.

Mark Wang

Oregon 35 Arizona 31

This game is going to be like what we saw in Pullman. Lots of offensive fireworks and both teams trading drives and touchdowns.

It’s going to come down to who makes the least mistakes on offense, and whose defense steps up. Given how theirs has been stepping up lately, I’m going with Oregon.

Max Torres

Oregon 48 Arizona 35

Oregon's offense is scorching right now. While we only have two road games to judge them on (one if you throw out Georgia), I still think they should be able to move the ball and put up points in this game.

If they struggle to settle in passing the ball, they have one of the best rushing attacks in the country to lean on. Arizona let Cal hang 49 on them, and Cal isn't close to as talented as the Ducks are.

The Wildcats will put up some points, but if Oregon can slow down the passing attack, not get hurt by big plays and play clean football they should be able to win comfortably.

