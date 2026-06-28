Oregon Receiver Recruits After Blake Wong's BYU Commitment

The Oregon Ducks came up short for class of 2027 recruit, wide receiver Blake Wong. Wong listed Oregon as one of his finalists, but committed to the BYU Cougars,

“Thank you lord, Go Cougs!!” Wong said to Hayes Fawcett of Rivals.

Oregon’s 2027 Wide Receiver Commits

Dakota Guerrant, Harper Woods wide receiver, soaks up the atmosphere of the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. | Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Blake Wong is a 6-1, 170 pound wide receiver out of Norco, California. If Oregon were to eventually land him, it would requite a commitment flip. He is rated as a four-star recruit and would have been the second highest ranked wide receiver in the class of 2027 to commit to the Ducks.

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Blake Wong has Committed to BYU, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’1 185 WR chose the Cougars over Ohio State, Oregon, and Utah



“Thank you lord, Go Cougs!!”https://t.co/MXwDXSsfK5 pic.twitter.com/qPeGufdKfD — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 27, 2026

As it stands, Oregon has two commitments from class of 2027 wide receivers: Dakota Guerrant and Malachi Garlington.

The highest rated out of the two is Guerrant. Rivals has him rated as a four-star recruit while 247Sports slates him as a five-star. Guerrant committed to Oregon on June 16. He is Oregon’s second highest rated overall commit behind five-star edge rusher Rashad Streets.

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The other wide receiver to commit to Oregon is three-star recruit Malachi Garlington. He committed to Oregon in early June 2026.

Oregon’s 2027 class currently consists of 20 commits with 12 being deemed as blue chip prospects (recruits rated four or five stars). Rivals rank this class No. 9 in the country and No. 2 in the Big Ten. The only Big Ten team over Oregon in the ranking are the Ohio State Buckeyes, who are just one spot above them at No. 8.

Oregon Ducks Wide Receivers

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) watches teammates warm up before a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Oregon has been able to recruit some of the best wide receivers in the country under coach Dan Lanning. In the 2026 class, they landed five-star wide receiver Jalen Lott. In the 2025 class, they landed five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore.

The future looks bright for the Oregon wide receiver room as Lott will be a freshman in 2026 while Moore will just be a sophomore. As a true freshman in 2025, Moore hauled in 34 receptions for 497 yards and three touchdowns.

When it comes to putting players at the wide receiver in the NFL, Oregon has been doing more recently. Oregon isn't known to be a "Wide Receiver U," but the Ducks have taken steps forward to disprove this narrative.

Oregon has had one wide receiver selected in each of the past three NFL Drafts, breaking a streak of four years without a Duck wideout having their name called. Here are the three most recent Duck wide receivers to get selected in the NFL Draft:

2026: Malik Benson, Las Vegas Raiders (Round 6, Pick 195)

2025: Tez Johnson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Round 7, Pick 235)

2024: Troy Franklin, Denver Broncos (Round 4, Pick 102)

In his first two years in the NFL with the Broncos, Franklin had 93 receptions for 972 yards and eight touchdowns. As a rookie in 2025 with the Buccaneers, Johnson had 28 receptions for 322 yards and five touchdowns.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.