Oregon Ducks' Wide Receiver Room Strengths Following Key Injury
The Oregon Ducks lost one of the best wide receivers in the country to a potentially season-ending injury when Evan Stewart went down with a significant knee injury earlier this summer.
Since then, Oregon coach Dan Lanning and offensive coordinator Will Stein have had to rely on their depth and experience from their wide receiver unit.
Ducks Relying On Key Newcomer Following Stewart's Injury
Oregon wide receivers coach Ross Douglas praised wide receiver Malik Benson as someone that has stood out during the offseason after transferring in from Florida State.
"I think he's gotten better every single day. He adds a speed element to our offense, and he can do a lot of things. He can run short, intermediate, and deep routes. So guy that's played a lot of football. You know, his journey has kind of been a little rocky, ups and downs...but now he's here at Oregon and so he'll be a positive contributor to this team. And I love working with him every day," Douglas said.
Benson is one of the more well-traveled players in college football. He enrolled at Hutchinson Community College out of high school and after two years at the junior college level, he signed to Alabama in 2023 as the No. 1 player in JuCo according to 247Sports rankings.
After a season with the Crimson Tide, he transferred to Florida State and spent a season with the Seminoles before winding up in Eugene this offseason. Prior to Stewart's injury this offseason, Benson was in line to have a sizable role in the offense, but following the injury to Stewart, has been thrust into the spotlight.
Taking A Glance At Oregon's Wide Receiver Room
Douglas said that the Ducks aren't afraid to utilize their depth in their wide receiver room. When taking a look at Oregon's wide receiver room, it's filled with former highly-touted recruits that haven't had many opportunities to see the field.
"I'm not afraid to rotate guys. If they could play winning football and help Oregon win games every single Saturday, then they're gonna play. Whether that's three people, whether that's seven people. It doesn't matter the number. Like, I will rotate you in there. If you can help us win, you're going to play," Douglas said.
Oregon wide receivers Justius Lowe and Kyler Kasper, two returnees who didn't see a ton on snaps in 2024. The two combined for less than 300 yards last season, but will be counted on more than ever this season.
In addition to Lowe and Kasper, the Ducks reeled in the best wide receiver recruit in program history according to 247Sports in Dakorien Moore. The five-star wide receiver prospect was the No. 1 wide receiver and No. 4 player in the country. He enters college with big expectations and could wind up being the No. 1 target in the passing game for the Ducks.