Will Stein Faces Gauntlet SEC Schedule In First Kentucky Season
Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Will Stein was hired as the new coach of the Kentucky Wildcats on Monday. The move by Kentucky comes just one day after the Wildcats fired coach Mark Stoops, following a 5-7 season.
Stein will look to bring his talent as an offensive playcaller for the Ducks to a Kentucky team that will look to reach a bowl game after two consecutive losing seasons. Stein, however, will face a challenging schedule in his first season with the Wildcats.
Kentucky's Brutal 2026 Schedule Will Challenge Stein
Stein will open the first month of his Wildcats coaching tenure with two non-conference home matchups against Youngstown State (Sept. 5) and South Alabama (Sept. 26), while facing the beginning of a gauntlet SEC schedule.
The Wildcats' home SEC schedule features home matchups against Alabama, Florida, LSU, and Vanderbilt. Kentucky also faces Missouri, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas A&M as its SEC road opponents. Kentucky will host their in-state rival, the Louisville Cardinals, to close out the 2026 regular season on Nov. 28.
Stein will have his work cut out for him in his first season, which is why it's crucial that he aggressively addresses the transfer portal this offseason. It'll be interesting to see how Stein's experience as an offensive coordinator in the Big Ten translates to coaching in the SEC.
The Wildcats being competitive in several of their challenging SEC road tests and pull off a few wins as a potential underdog at home will be an encouraging sign for Stein in his first season as Kentucky's coach. To have a winning season in 2026, the Wildcats may have to pull off a few upsets.
The Firing Of Mark Stoops
Kentucky fired Mark Stoops after 13 seasons as coach for the Wildcats. While he built Kentucky into an underrated program in the SEC over time, it was likely the last two seasons that led to his firing.
The Wildcats have recorded a 9-15 total record over the last two seasons, which included only three wins in the SEC. Stoops leaves Kentucky with an 82-80 overall record, while going 38-68 in the SEC. Stoops went 4-4 in bowl games, which included two 10-win seasons in 2018 and 2021. Stein aims to lead Kentucky to similar success as an underrated team in a competitive SEC conference, while having consistent winning seasons.
How Stein Departure Will Affect Oregon
Stein's departure as Oregon's offensive coordinator is a big loss for Dan Lanning's coaching staff. Oregon has seen great success since Stein became the Ducks' offensive coordinator in 2023, which has included a Big Ten Championship and a Fiesta Bowl victory. Oregon has only lost four games during Stein's tenure as offensive coordinator.
Stein has helped Oregon to become one of the best offenses in college football over the last three seasons and has worked with and developed three talented quarterbacks, including Bo Nix, Dillon Gabriel, and Dante Moore, during his tenure. Stein's departure from Eugene will be a hard piece to replace for Lanning.
The good news for Oregon is that Stein plans to stick around for Oregon's second consecutive College Football Playoff appearance. With Stein remaining as the offensive playcaller for the playoff, Oregon's goal of securing its first national championship in program history remains.