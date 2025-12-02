Ducks Digest

Will Stein Faces Gauntlet SEC Schedule In First Kentucky Season

Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Will Stein will face a challenging SEC schedule in his first season as coach for the Kentucky Wildcats. How can Stein's success as the Ducks' offensive coordinator help lead the Wildcats to a quality first season?

New Oregon offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Will Stein leads a drill on the first practice of spring for Oregon football as the Ducks prepare for the 2023 season. Eug 031623 Uo Spring Fb 15
New Oregon offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Will Stein leads a drill on the first practice of spring for Oregon football as the Ducks prepare for the 2023 season. Eug 031623 Uo Spring Fb 15 / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK
Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Will Stein was hired as the new coach of the Kentucky Wildcats on Monday. The move by Kentucky comes just one day after the Wildcats fired coach Mark Stoops, following a 5-7 season.

Stein will look to bring his talent as an offensive playcaller for the Ducks to a Kentucky team that will look to reach a bowl game after two consecutive losing seasons. Stein, however, will face a challenging schedule in his first season with the Wildcats.

Kentucky's Brutal 2026 Schedule Will Challenge Stein

Oregon inside linebackers coach Will Stein leads practice as the Oregon Ducks hit the practice field ahead of Michigan State Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Stein will open the first month of his Wildcats coaching tenure with two non-conference home matchups against Youngstown State (Sept. 5) and South Alabama (Sept. 26), while facing the beginning of a gauntlet SEC schedule.

The Wildcats' home SEC schedule features home matchups against Alabama, Florida, LSU, and Vanderbilt. Kentucky also faces Missouri, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas A&M as its SEC road opponents. Kentucky will host their in-state rival, the Louisville Cardinals, to close out the 2026 regular season on Nov. 28.

Stein will have his work cut out for him in his first season, which is why it's crucial that he aggressively addresses the transfer portal this offseason. It'll be interesting to see how Stein's experience as an offensive coordinator in the Big Ten translates to coaching in the SEC.

The Wildcats being competitive in several of their challenging SEC road tests and pull off a few wins as a potential underdog at home will be an encouraging sign for Stein in his first season as Kentucky's coach. To have a winning season in 2026, the Wildcats may have to pull off a few upsets.

The Firing Of Mark Stoops

Nov 22, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops reacts after seeing a reply against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Kentucky fired Mark Stoops after 13 seasons as coach for the Wildcats. While he built Kentucky into an underrated program in the SEC over time, it was likely the last two seasons that led to his firing.

The Wildcats have recorded a 9-15 total record over the last two seasons, which included only three wins in the SEC. Stoops leaves Kentucky with an 82-80 overall record, while going 38-68 in the SEC. Stoops went 4-4 in bowl games, which included two 10-win seasons in 2018 and 2021. Stein aims to lead Kentucky to similar success as an underrated team in a competitive SEC conference, while having consistent winning seasons.

How Stein Departure Will Affect Oregon

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, a former Oregon quarterback, left, and Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, right, take a picture with Oregon offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Will Stein during the Oregon football’s Pro Day Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Stein's departure as Oregon's offensive coordinator is a big loss for Dan Lanning's coaching staff. Oregon has seen great success since Stein became the Ducks' offensive coordinator in 2023, which has included a Big Ten Championship and a Fiesta Bowl victory. Oregon has only lost four games during Stein's tenure as offensive coordinator.

Stein has helped Oregon to become one of the best offenses in college football over the last three seasons and has worked with and developed three talented quarterbacks, including Bo Nix, Dillon Gabriel, and Dante Moore, during his tenure. Stein's departure from Eugene will be a hard piece to replace for Lanning.

The good news for Oregon is that Stein plans to stick around for Oregon's second consecutive College Football Playoff appearance. With Stein remaining as the offensive playcaller for the playoff, Oregon's goal of securing its first national championship in program history remains.

Caden Handwork
CADEN HANDWORK

Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report. At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated. He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.

