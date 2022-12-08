Ever since the Oregon Ducks fell to their arch rivals the Oregon State Beavers less than two weeks ago, the flood gates have opened for Ducks' coaches and players to find their next stop.

The latest Duck to bet on themself is senior edge rusher DJ Johnson, who announced that he will be declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.

"Thank you to Oregon and everyone who's helped me get to where I am today," Johnson wrote in a social media post. "I'll be entering my name into the NFL Draft. Truly Blessed for the opportunities coming."

Johnson leaves Eugene fresh off his best season as a Duck. He led the defense with six sacks and was an honorable mention on the All-Pac-12 Team. Johnson also set career-bests in tackles, tackles for loss, and fumble recoveries.

Oregon Ducks edge rusher DJ Johnson tackles BYU quarterback Jaren Hall. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

He started his college career at Miami, and had some troubles finding his footing at first. He played well in his first full season in 2019 at defensive end, but former Oregon Head Coach Mario Cristobal made the decision to shift Johnson to a two-way role that also saw him play tight end.

READ MORE: Oregon offers former Arizona WR Dorian Singer

To his credit, Johnson made the move with grace and hauled in three touchdown receptions in the COVID-shortened 2020 season. With superstar pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux providing most of the pass rush on the defensive line, Johnson's versatile skill set was needed more on the offensive side in Cristobal's mind.

But in 2021, two things became exceedingly clear: Johnson's best position was at edge rusher, and Oregon desperately needed him on the defensive line. Being split between both positions just didn't work, as Johnson totaled one reception and one sack on the season.

With the 2022 season bringing new coach Dan Lanning, Johnson was given the keys to lead the pass rush. And although he totaled six sacks, good for fifth-best in the Pac-12, the rest of Oregon's pass rush couldn't follow suit. Oregon was tied for ninth in the Pac-12 in team sacks with a measly 16.

And the going will only get tougher for the Ducks d-line. Stud defensive players Brandon Dorlus and Noah Sewell both had strong seasons, and may wish to join Johnson in the draft. Bradyn Swinson, who played sparingly this season, along with linebacker Justin Flowe, have entered the transfer portal.

Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus vs. Washignton. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

With Johnson's departure and possibly more to follow, time is of the essence for Lanning and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi to recruit hard and get players to buy-in to their defensive scheme.

One big key to this plan is five-star edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei from St. John Bosco High School, who just announced a top three of Oregon, Ohio State and USC on Thursday. Since Thibodeux, Oregon has struggled to recruit and develop elite talent on the defensive line. Uiagalelei's commitment would go a long way in helping patch up Oregon's pass rush.

Before heading to Kansas City for this year's draft, Johnson will compete in the Reese's Senior Bowl in two months time. It is unlikely that he will play in Oregon's Holiday Bowl matchup against North Carolina, as Dan Lanning noted both he and Christian Gonzalez are the only opt outs expected.

READ MORE: 2024 RB Cameron Jones talks Oregon offer, latest in recruitment

Join the Community

Follow Graham on Twitter: @grahammetzker

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE