Oregon Football Dan Lanning On 'Epic' Spring Game, Mat Kearney 'Killed It'
The Oregon football spring game was an electric affair in Eugene, Oregon. In Oregon coach Dan Lanning's third spring game, he decided to switch it up and turn up the entertainment.
Lanning invited fans down to the field at Autzen Stadium after the game for a Mat Kearney concert. The Eugene native and fan-favorite artist is the singer of 'Coming Home,' a happy song that the Ducks play at the end of every first quarter.
Kearney "killed it," according to Lanning who exclaimed that Saturday was an "epic day" on social media.
"What an honor. This was the thing I never dreamed could happen," Kearney said on the Pac-12 broadcast. "I wrote this song and it's been really amazing to see what it has become. I don't get out here (to Eugene) as much as I would like because I live in Nashville but this is really special.
The 45-year-old Kearney grew up in Eugene and attended South Eugene High School. In a full circle moment, fans were overjoyed to attend his postgame concert. The reaction on social media looked like a great time.
In appreciation of the military, the spring game also was highlighted by a halftime tribute to Gold Star Families and in-game veteran recognitions. An F-15 flyover delighted fans. A postgame gift exchange between the Oregon football team and active duty military is sure to be memorable forever.
Oregon's next game day isn't until August 31st, when they host Idaho. It is a "stripe out game" and fans are encouraged to wear green if in an even section and yellow if in an odd section.