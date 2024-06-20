Ducks Digest

Oregon Football: Former Duck, National Radio Host "Uncomfortable" with Expectations

Not everyone is on board with Oregon being at the top of the leaderboard for college football expectations. Former Duck and national radio host Geoff Schwartz made his thoughts known on X Thursday.

Kaleb Henry

Oregon Ducks defensive back Steve Stephens IV (7) reacts after intercepting a pass against the Liberty Flames in the first half during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Jan. 1, 2024.
Oregon Ducks defensive back Steve Stephens IV (7) reacts after intercepting a pass against the Liberty Flames in the first half during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Jan. 1, 2024. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY
In this story:

Expectations for Oregon football in 2024 are as high as they've ever been.

"They mostly kick the sh*t out of teams they should."

Former Oregon player Geoff Schwartz

The Ducks are in the conversation for a Big Ten Conference title in their inaugural season, a seeming lock for the College Football Playoff, and one of a few teams with national championship potential. But one former Duck and now national radio host would prefer his beloved Oregon football was predicted to do less.

"It makes me uncomfortable how much people like Oregon this year," Geoff Schwartz wrote on X. "Don’t get me wrong. They are legit. Loaded with talent. But I kind of like the 'under the radar' vibe over everyone picking us to do something."

Schwartz was a three-year starter at right tackle for the Ducks from 2005-07, taking All-Pac-10 honors his senior year. He then turned a seventh round selection in the NFL Draft into a several year professional career with stints in Carolina, Minnesota, Kanas City, and New York (Jets).

Now, Schwartz talks football on SiriusXM and FOX Sports.

"Essentially Oregon will need to split Ohio State games," Schwartz said. "One in Eugene and one in Indy (I’m going off the assumed matchups via Vegas). If they lose both they are probably still in but less likely to do much damage in the playoffs."

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts after being doused in Gatorade at the end of the 2024 Fiesta Bowl.
Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts after being doused in Gatorade at the end of the 2024 Fiesta Bowl against the Liberty Flames at State Farm Stadium. The Ducks won 45-6. / Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

NFL Network host Rich Eisen took the replies to let Schwartz know that this is to be expected with the new league.

"Welcome to the Big Ten, Geoff," Eisen said. "Can’t hide in the sleepy hamlet anymore."

Whether one is comfortable or otherwise with the expectations, Dan Lanning and company will have to deal with them between now and November, and potentially beyond.

Stay up to date on all things Oregon Ducks by visiting Oregon Ducks on SI daily and following Oregon Ducks on SI on Facebook and X.

Published
Kaleb Henry

KALEB HENRY

Home/Football