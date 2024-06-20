Oregon Football: Former Duck, National Radio Host "Uncomfortable" with Expectations
Expectations for Oregon football in 2024 are as high as they've ever been.
"They mostly kick the sh*t out of teams they should."- Former Oregon player Geoff Schwartz
The Ducks are in the conversation for a Big Ten Conference title in their inaugural season, a seeming lock for the College Football Playoff, and one of a few teams with national championship potential. But one former Duck and now national radio host would prefer his beloved Oregon football was predicted to do less.
"It makes me uncomfortable how much people like Oregon this year," Geoff Schwartz wrote on X. "Don’t get me wrong. They are legit. Loaded with talent. But I kind of like the 'under the radar' vibe over everyone picking us to do something."
Schwartz was a three-year starter at right tackle for the Ducks from 2005-07, taking All-Pac-10 honors his senior year. He then turned a seventh round selection in the NFL Draft into a several year professional career with stints in Carolina, Minnesota, Kanas City, and New York (Jets).
Now, Schwartz talks football on SiriusXM and FOX Sports.
"Essentially Oregon will need to split Ohio State games," Schwartz said. "One in Eugene and one in Indy (I’m going off the assumed matchups via Vegas). If they lose both they are probably still in but less likely to do much damage in the playoffs."
NFL Network host Rich Eisen took the replies to let Schwartz know that this is to be expected with the new league.
"Welcome to the Big Ten, Geoff," Eisen said. "Can’t hide in the sleepy hamlet anymore."
Whether one is comfortable or otherwise with the expectations, Dan Lanning and company will have to deal with them between now and November, and potentially beyond.
