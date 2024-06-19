Oregon Golfer Wyndham Clark Sets Sights on Paris Summer Olympics: Can He Bring Home Gold?
Former Oregon golfer Wyndham Clark, the first UO golf alum to be named to an Olympic team, has earned a spot on Team USA and will compete in the Summer Olympics later this summer in Paris. Clark has proven repeatedly that he has the ability to play with the best golfers in the world and there is not any reason he won’t contend for the gold.
The 2024 team selections were based on World Golf Ranking scores. Clark, ranked fifth following the conclusion of last week’s U.S. Open, joins world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, No. 3 and reigning Olympic champion Xander Schauffele, and No. 7 Colin Morikawa.
Clark began his pro career in 2018 and soon began a climb up the world rankings, which culminated in a victory at the 2023 U.S. Open and a third-place finish in the final PGA Tour rankings. His success continued into 2024 with a win at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February followed by runner-up finishes at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Players Championship.
While Clark has struggled recently, he recognizes this game is filled with ups and downs.
"It’s the great thing about golf: There’s always another week," Clark said in a recent interview. "I’ve got to believe that good golf is around the corner. I’ve been kind of bummed as of late with my game. I’m always reminded when I get on these practice tees and hit good shots, I’m still doing a lot of good things in practice, and it makes me feel like I’m not far. It’s just bringing it to competition."
Duck fans may well remember Clark’s phenomenal year after transferring from Oklahoma State to Oregon for the 2016-17 season. In that single season, he earned multiple awards including a 2017 Ben Hogan Award Finalist, Pac-12 Player of the Year, All-Pac-12 First Team, 2017 Division I Jack Nicklaus National Player of the Year semifinalist, and achieved a No. 1 rating on Golfstat.
The men’s golf tournament at this year’s Games will be held from August 1-4 at Le Golf National in Guyancourt, just outside of Paris. Duck fans will be pulling for Clark hoping he can join the list of Oregon athletes who have earned Olympic gold.
