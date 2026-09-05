Oregon Football Indoor Facility Construction Reaches Eye-Catching Stage

EUGENE - Oregon football fans flocking to Autzen Stadium for the Ducks' first game of the season will immediately notice a big change. Driving or walking down Martin Luther King Jr Blvd provides a jaw-dropping view of the new indoor practice facility, which is going to be record-breaking for it's size.

Construction on the facility has made major progress during the offseason. The enormous structure beside the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex is now becoming one of the most striking parts surrounding Autzen Stadium.

Oct 26, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greets fans before a game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The structure will be longer, wider and taller than any comparable facility in college football, reaching nearly 100 feet at its highest point.

For many fans attending Saturday’s season opener against Boise State, it will be impossible to miss the transformation.

Construction Update on Oregon Football Facility

Oregon officially broke ground on the project, called “2.Mo,” in February 2025. Since fans last packed Autzen Stadium for the Ducks’ first-round College Football Playoff victory over James Madison (or attended Oregon’s annual spring game) the building’s futuristic exterior and sheer scale have become significantly more recognizable.

Photos and videos below from Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus help tell the story of the rise.

It just keeps going and going and going 👀



Your weekly construction update on Oregon’s new football facility, which will be the biggest indoor practice facility in the country.#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/k7R2f3z8BQ — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) September 5, 2026

Wowza. Oregon's new indoor practice facility.



It’s really coming together. I’m impressed by how quickly this project is taking shape👀#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/xgZh0OPf8H — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) September 5, 2026

What are the biggest changes?

The massive black steel frame now rises to its full height, the distinctive curved roofline is clearly defined. Large sections of wood roof decking now cover the facility’s distinctive curved "O" frame. A towering wall of reflective glass has been installed along the side facing the Hatfield-Dowling Complex and Autzen Stadium, while additional exterior walls are starting to enclose the structure.

Other areas remain exposed and provide a look at the enormous framework inside. Cranes and construction equipment still surround the site, but the project now looks much more like Oregon’s futuristic renderings than an early-stage construction zone.

The expected finish date is 2027, per the University.

The new 170,000-square-foot indoor athletics training facility also required Oregon to relocate two outdoor practice fields and realign Leo Harris Parkway.

Those outdoor fields reached an important milestone during fall camp, when the Ducks got to practice on the new turf for the first time. It gave Oregon players an early opportunity to use part of the developing complex... and has provided some interesting parallels to the 2026 football team.

Oregon Coach Dan Lanning's Take On New Facility

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning runs during practice with the Ducks Thursday, April 11, 2024, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon coach Dan Lanning spoke about how the facility is a sort-of mirror for the process of building a high-performing team.

“I think what it maybe ties into more than anything that represents our program is we talk about telescope goals and microscope goals, right? And obviously that building is not going to be done tomorrow, but it lets you know where we're heading and what we're building," Lanning said.

Lanning described the metaphor for his team in a video released by Oregon Football.

“There's something really cool happening there, but there's work that's done on that building every single day to make it a leap. All right, that same thing's happening with our program right now. We have goals that we want to be able to accomplish. On the same note, we got to focus on what's in front of us right now to be able to do it," Lanning said.

The photos and videos below from mid-august show just how quickly this project is taking shape. It's fun to follow along as the building comes to life.

Waiting for Oregon football practice to wrap up.



I feel like so much progress has been made this week on the new indoor facility 🤯#goducks https://t.co/pZKoair8pk pic.twitter.com/D1Kpofr1au — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) August 12, 2026

Renderings, Funding, Details of New Indoor Facility

Now the backdrop of Autzen Stadium, the indoor facility does more than just provide a massive investment for the athletes. It also shows that the Ducks aren't slowing down in the new college football era, where NIL, facilities and the transfer portal continue to have a massive impact on the sport.

Oregon decided to innovate again, even though the Hatfield Dowlin Complex was completed and opened in 2013, shoes just how committed the program is to being a leader in the space.

New Oregon Ducks practice facility for the Hatfield-Downlin Complex | Oregon Ducks Athletic Department

New Oregon Ducks practice facility for the Hatfield-Downlin Complex | Oregon Ducks Athletic Department

New Oregon Ducks practice facility for the Hatfield-Downlin Complex | Oregon Athletic Department

Above are the initial renderings. Here are a few expected features:

A rooftop players’ lounge overlooking Autzen Stadium.

A players' lounge overlooking the practice field.

The project is funded through private philanthropy and allows for the other Oregon teams to have more access to the Moshofsky Center, where the football team currently practices indoors.

The Ducks, who are wearing a classic green and yellow uniform combination, host Boise State on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. PT to kickoff an exciting 2026 season. The matchup will be televised nationally on CBS and marks the first opportunity for Oregon fans to pack Autzen Stadium this fall.

There will be plenty for fans to watch on the field as Oregon begins its pursuit of a third consecutive College Football Playoff appearance under Lanning. However, before they even enter the stadium, they will get an inspiring look at how quickly the future of the program is being built.

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