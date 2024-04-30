Oregon Football’s Jeffrey Bassa: '100 percent' Duck Defense Is Better This Season Than Last
The Oregon Ducks defense received a big boost when inside linebacker, Jeffrey Bassa, announced his decision to return to the Ducks for his senior season.
The second-leading tackler from last season, Bassa plans to demolish opposing quarterbacks this season.
That is great news for the Ducks, bad news for opposing Big Ten Conference quarterbacks.
“Jeff’s done an unbelievable job of being a leader,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning said on Bassa’s decision to return. “He knows what he wants his play to look like, what he wants it to be in the future. He knows that hard work is what’s required to get there and he’s willing to work hard.”
This spring, Oregon’s defensive coaching staff compiled a tape, known as “point of attack,” for each defensive player which helped identify areas of improvement. For Bassa, it identified the pass rush, which he did consistently, whether it was from the inside or as an edge blitzer, but did not record any sacks.
Following Oregon football spring game last Saturday, Bassa was asked if he believes the defense is better that last season, considering all the players they need to replace.
“100 percent,” Bassa said. “I think we have the right guys here that are molded from some of the guys that were here last year on the team. They’re bringing some of that same experience from those winning two teams that we had these previous two years that we’ve been under Coach Lanning. I think (Lanning) and all the guys bringing in the right people that want to win and the guys that have the right mindset and that want to work.”
Bassa finished second on the Ducks with 72 total tackles including 3.5 for loss and a high ranking from PFF. A major highlight from 2023 was Bassa’s a pick-six interception that sealed the Ducks’ win over Texas Tech football.
Heading into the spring football, there were questions regarding the defensive line given the loss of Brandon Dorlus, Casey Rogers, Popo Auamavae and Taki Taimani. Overall, both the Green Team and White Team defenses played well with five sacks and an interception.
“If you want to win football games, you got to win it in the front, you know, both sides of the ball,” Lanning said after the game. “So excited about those guys that we have on that group. There are some young guys that I expect to step up and have bigger roles than they did last year but also a group on both sides that we can continue to develop.”
While we have limited data, all signs pointing to an amped up pass rush game with Jeffrey Bassa leading the charge. His leadership and mentoring of his new teammates is going to pay dividends as the Ducks transition to the Big Ten.