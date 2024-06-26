Oregon Football: Latest Odds for College Football Playoff, Big Ten Championship
The last time Oregon made the College Football Playoffs was in 2014. They would beat the Arizona Wildcats in the Pac-12 Championship and then go on to win the Rose Bowl over Florida State. Eventually, the miraculous run would end in the CFP National Championship with a loss to Ohio State.
In 2024, the Ducks come in with the third best odds from FanDuel Sportsbook to make the playoff at -250. The only two programs with better odds are Georgia -500 and Ohio State at -650.
The College Football Playoffs will be expanding from four to twelve programs, making it easier for teams to get in this upcoming season. According to FanDuel, other Big Ten programs like Penn State have the sixth best odds at -145, Michigan at the eight best odds at -105 and then USC all the way down at the 19th best odds at +410.
As for who will be winning the national championship, Ohio State has the second best odds at +420 while Oregon stands at the fourth best odds at +850. Penn State is eighth at +2000, Michigan is 10th at +2500 and USC is 18th at +6000.
Winning the Big Ten is the first goal that the Ducks would like to accomplish, especially in the inaugural season in the conference. Ohio State is the favorite at +155 and Oregon is right behind the Buckeyes at +200.
Oregon's chances of having over 10.5 total wins in 2024 are +100. Under 10.5 total wins stands at -122. If you like any of these odds listed, the time is now to place your bets before it changes.
Odds update periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Stay up to date on all things Oregon Ducks by visiting Oregon Ducks on SI daily and following Oregon Ducks on SI on Facebook and X.