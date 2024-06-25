Oregon Football's Release of First "Generation O" Uniforms Coming This Week
Oregon's De'Anthony Thomas has everyone ready for the drop of the first edition, brand new "Generation O" jerseys. From the tease of the "Rooted in Substance" documentary below, it looks as if the first combo will have a blackout feel to it which has the "Black Mamba" extremely hyped up.
"If you look inside the box, you'll see a color fit for a Mamba."- De'Anthony Thomas, WR/RS
De'Anthony Thomas played with Oregon from 2011-13 as a wide receiver and return specialist. He was the Pac-12 Co-Offensive Freshman of the Year and a member of the First Team All-Pac-12 in 2011. Thomas amassed 2,235 all-purpose yards and scored 18 total touchdowns in his standout freshman campaign. Thomas was later drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2014 in the fourth round with the 124th overall pick.
The reason behind the secrecy of the new uniforms has to do with the new EA college football game being released next month. It was reported by Hayes Fawcett of On3 that the University of Oregon will have 20+ uniform options. Oregon's equipment administrator Kenny Farr was seen breaking down the concept of the new uniforms to the uniform committee which is a group comprised of veteran players on the 2024 football team.
The multiple teases of the uniforms now has the Oregon community itching just to get their eyes on a full look of the next flashy gear. The anticipation and lead up by the Oregon football X account has been done wonderfully. Make sure to mark your calendar for 6/26.
