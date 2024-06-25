Oregon Football's Bo Nix Not Your Typical Rookie Quarterback
Denver Broncos rookie Bo Nix has quickly impressed coaches with his overall approach to the game and his transition from the college ranks to the NFL.
By now, most everyone knows Nix’s story: his record setting 61 games played over a five-year period, statistics that jump off the page, a Heisman Trophy finalist, drafted No. 12 overall earlier this year. Consider that at 24 years old he is one of, if not the oldest, rookie quarterbacks in the league, and just six months younger than fourth-year quarterback Zach Wilson (acquired via trade in the off-season), and only five years younger than his quarterbacks coach, Davis Webb.
What the casual observer might not see is what Nix takes from that experience.
“I would say, you can feel his 61 games played in college,” Broncos offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said. “With experience, a calmness comes along with it. So he certainly doesn’t feel like a rookie. He’s learning a brand-new system, so whether you’re a veteran or a rookie coming in, that’s common to all these people.”
Nix also brings a level of maturity not found in many rookies and certainly not in rookie quarterbacks.
“He has seen a lot and doesn’t make the same mistake twice very often,” Lombardi said. “There is a maturity level. I think when you draft a guy who is a little bit older, you hope that that comes with it, but he’s certainly shown that.” As an aside, Lombardi was an offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers and coached another Oregon Duck quarterback, Justin Herbert.”
None of this is a surprise to Nix’s coach at Oregon, Dan Lanning.
“He’s a special individual,” Lanning said. “I mean he came here with a different level of maturity, already married. Yeah, I felt like we had another coach in the building and what separates Bo is how much time he puts in to work.”
Early on, some pundits had already named Nix as the new starter in Denver. While he may earn the job, quarterback Jarrett Stidham is entering his second year in this offense, giving him a slight advantage heading into training camp and the preseason. Nix is a fast learner and could certainly close that gap with Stidham.
The question is whether Nix is the quarterback Denver believes they drafted.
“The good thing is there haven’t been a lot of surprises,” Lombardi said. “What we thought we saw, what we hoped we saw, I think has shown itself this spring. So, a little bit more of a dry sense of humor as you get to know the guy better, but as far as a player, I think what we saw and what we hoped we were getting, so far he’s been as advertised.”
Not to get carried away here, but Nix has not been perfect, then again nobody is. Webb noted that while he has made some rookie mistakes, he is certainly off to a good start in Denver. With training camp still a month or more away, any number of things can change when it comes to personnel and roster decisions.
Yet, based on all we have heard from Denver’s coaches, Nix is most certainly a strong contender for the starting job.
