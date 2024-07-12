Oregon Football Makes History: NFL Combined Salaries
Breaking down the former Oregon Ducks Football athletes with the highest total value contracts in the NFL.
10. Bucky Irving, Running Back, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
With a total contract value of $4,751,552, former running back Bucky Irving makes the tenth place on this countdown. Irving is a new Pro Duck, having been drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft at pick 125.
Irving played one year for University of Minnesota before transferring to Oregon for his 2022 and 2023 seasons. During that time, Irving earned several honors like the First Team All PAC 12 for the AP, Coaches Poll, and Pro Football Focus. Irving boasts 1180 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns in his college career, starting all 14 games during his final season.
This year, Irving will make a base salary of $795,000, with a $182,888 signing bonus and a cap at $977,888.
