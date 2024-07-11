Is A 5-star Recruit Decommiting From Oregon Ducks Football?
Rumors have been hot and heavy about a potential decommitment from Oregon Football for the 2025 class. One five-star addressed those rumors head-on this week.
"Kill All The Noise"- Oregon Football commit Dallas Wilson
Five-star wide receiver Dallas Wilson took to social media Wednesday to "kill" the rumors that he would be dropping the Oregon Ducks.
"It been my dream school since forever... since I opened my eyes as a baby," Wilson said at the beginning of a video posted to his social media. "Coach (Dan) Lanning, he just made it 10 times better."
Wilson committed to Oregon coach Dan Lanning and Oregon Football back in early 2023. The connection to the program is what had him commit in the first place, and has him staying true to that word.
"Great support system," Wilson said. "They love you as a person. The coaches definitely... they bring you in, they make you feel like you're back in your hometown."
Oregon already has two of the top wideouts in college football in Tez Johnson and Evan Stewart. Looking to the future, the 2025 class of commits includes Wilson, five-star Dakorien Moore, four-star Isaiah Mozee, and four-star Cooper Perry.
Since Wilson's early commitment, the current flock of Ducks commits has grown into one of the best in college football. Oregon has the No. 4 class in the nation form 247Sports. That trails just Ohio State, Alabama, and Georgia.
