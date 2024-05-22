Oregon Football's Bucky Irving: Tampa Bay Eyeing Big Role For Rookie
Former Oregon Duck running back Bucky Irving is earning major praise from Tampa Bay Buccaneers coaches. It's been a few weeks since Tampa Bay drafted Irving in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft and the staff is already impressed with Irving's quick acceleration and ability to make defenders miss - suggesting the real possibility of an immediate impact.
Tampa Bay special teams coach is eyeing Irving as an option to bring back punts and kickoffs. In 2023, second-year wide receiver Deven Thompkins fielded every single punt and kickoff for the Bucs but now Irving is entering the picture.
"Right now we're the process of just trying to figure out who we're going to put back there," said Special Teams Coordinator Thomas McGaughey. "Obviously you've got DT and guys that have been here before [like] Chase [Edmonds]. We've got young guys coming in, they'll compete. Bucky will be back there. We'll see."
NFL owners voted to drastically change the NFL kickoff in a controversial decision for 2024. Once one of the most exciting plays in football, only 22 percent of kicks resulted in returns last season.
Why the significant change? The hope is for more explosive returns with added player safety. Kickoff returns will look very different before the ball gets kicked.
The change certainly boosts the value of returners in the NFL... Which could mean Irving has a big chance to shine.
"The nice thing I like about Bucky is he gets to his top speeds early," said Offensive Coordinator Liam Coen of Irving's strengths as a runner. "When he accepts the handoff, he bursts and accelerates through the hole and can make people miss in space."
Irving is determined to learn the playbook and his role, and is willing to go with the flow and be ready for whatever role Tampa Bay gives him. In three seasons at Oregon and Minnesota, Irving returned 14 kicks for 334 yards (23.9-yard average).
Coen is also confident that Irving would thrive in competing for the starting kickoff return role as Tampa Bay looks to contend in the NFC South vs. the New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers.
"Bucky's pretty dynamic, where he gives us the ability in the run and pass game, right? The screen game," said Coen. "And then also from a special teams standpoint in the return game as well. I'm actually pretty close with the OC out at Oregon, Will [Stein], and he told me [Irving] was his favorite player that he's ever coached, somebody that is team-first, will do anything and everything he's asked to do."
The revamped kickoff format prohibits the kicking team from moving until the ball contacts or is fielded within a designated "landing zone." The new rules allow for teams to keep two return men in the "landing zone" while the other nine players on that unit line up at their own 35.
Irving's running style could shine as a returner. His elusiveness, ability to make people miss, while breaking tackles, could be a nightmare for opposing special teams units.
"I play with a chip on my shoulder because everyone talks about my size and how small I am," Irving said. "When I got the ball in my hands, I'm just not trying to let the first man bring me down and just run hard."