Oregon Football Makes History: NFL Combined Salaries

Breaking down the former Oregon Ducks Football athletes with the highest total value contracts in the NFL.

Ally Osborne

Dec 31, 2023; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) passes the ball while Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) defends in the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Former Duck Jackson Powers-Johnson
Mar 2, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson (OL58) talks to the media during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports / Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

8. Jackson Powers-Johnson, Offensive Guard, Las Vegas Raiders

The first 2024 NFL Draft pick and eighth highest 2024 contract on our list is offensive guard Jackson Powers-Johnson. Johnson signed a deal with the Raiders totaling in value at $8,767,762.

Trained on both sides of the ball, Powers-Johnson remained the trusted center for the Ducks from 2021 to 2023. As a junior, Powers-Johnson won the Rimington Trophy, the award given to the best center in college football. He was also a Outland Trophy Semi-Finalist and a unanimous All American.

Powers-Johnson will earn a guaranteed $795,000 in his first year with the Raiders. That includes a $799,138 signing bonus and a $1,594,138 cap.

