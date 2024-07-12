Oregon Football Makes History: NFL Combined Salaries
Breaking down the former Oregon Ducks Football athletes with the highest total value contracts in the NFL.
In this story:
4 of 11
8. Jackson Powers-Johnson, Offensive Guard, Las Vegas Raiders
The first 2024 NFL Draft pick and eighth highest 2024 contract on our list is offensive guard Jackson Powers-Johnson. Johnson signed a deal with the Raiders totaling in value at $8,767,762.
Trained on both sides of the ball, Powers-Johnson remained the trusted center for the Ducks from 2021 to 2023. As a junior, Powers-Johnson won the Rimington Trophy, the award given to the best center in college football. He was also a Outland Trophy Semi-Finalist and a unanimous All American.
Powers-Johnson will earn a guaranteed $795,000 in his first year with the Raiders. That includes a $799,138 signing bonus and a $1,594,138 cap.
Published