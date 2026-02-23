Latest NFL Draft Rankings Reveal Oregon's Commitment to Development

The Oregon Ducks might not set another record of players selected in the NFL Draft after 10 former Ducks were drafted in 2025. However, Oregon will still have a consistent presence at the 2026 NFL Draft with stars like tight end Kenyon Sadiq, safety Dillon Thieneman, offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon, and more expected to be selected.

Daniel Jeremiah Ranks Two Oregon Prospects in Top 25

Oct 25, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) catches a pass during the first half against Wisconsin Badgers safety Matt Jung (29) at Autzen Stadium. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Sadiq and Thieneman were ranked inside of the top 25 of respected NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah's overall prospect rankings. Jeremiah raved about both former Ducks while also pointing out some weaknesses. However, if NFL front offices align with Jeremiah's perspective, Oregon could have two first round picks in April.

Jeremiah explained his scouting report on both Sadiq (No. 16) and Thieneman (No. 23).

"Sadiq is a short, muscled-up tight end with outstanding speed and athleticism. At Oregon, he primarily aligned attached or in the slot, but he also saw some reps out wide and in the backfield," Jeremiah said. "He is very explosive in his release and he’s able to separate vertically on seam/wheel routes."

"He excels on quick screens, where he can display his dynamic run-after-catch skills. He needs to improve his dependability as a pass catcher. There were too many easy would-be catches that were dropped during the 2025 season. I love his competitiveness and tenacity as a blocker," he continued.

As for Thieneman, Jeremiah was equally complimentary.

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Dillon Thieneman (31) breaks up a pass play intended for Minnesota Golden Gophers tight end Jameson Geers (86) during the first half at Autzen Stadium. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

"Thieneman was a versatile chess piece in Oregon’s defense. He lined up in the box, in the deep half and over the slot. When he’s aligned in the back end, he can anticipate and range over the top to find and play the ball. He has excellent closing speed and takes good routes. He shows a fluid, smooth pedal when aligned in the slot. He’s quick to plant/drive on throws in front of him and he’s a reliable tackler most of the time. He will occasionally fail to break down and have a fly-by missed tackle," said Jeremiah.

The versatility of Thieneman and Sadiq stands out as they both flourished in Oregon's respective systems on offense and defense. Sadiq often lined up anywhere on the field for former Ducks offensive coordinator Will Stein, and Thieneman played a similar role for former Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi.

What Oregon's NFL Draft Success Means for the Program

Ducks coach Dan Lanning's ability to develop NFL talent has been proven by each year's draft, and the success is a testament to the program that he's shaped Oregon into.

Players like Sadiq or linebacker Bryce Boettcher are homegrown talents whereas Thieneman and Pregnon spent one season with the Ducks as transfer portal products. Still, transfers like Pregnon, Thieneman, as well as wide receiver Malik Benson and running back Noah Whittington, were able to boost their NFL Draft stock while at Oregon.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning watches as Indiana scores as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Whether it be facing elite competition in practice, the Ducks' coaching, playing in the Big Ten, or even benefitting from the spotlight of a major program like Oregon, Oregon is slowly turning into an NFL factory.

Looking ahead to the 2027 NFL Draft, a number of returning Ducks like quarterback Dante Moore, center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu, wide receiver Evan Stewart, and defensive linemen A'Mauri Washington, Bear Alexander, Matayo Uiagalelei, and Teitum Tuioti all figure to be selected.